BEF hosts kickoff event
Everyone can think of someone who made a difference in their lives. More often than not, the name of a teacher comes to mind. The Beeville Education Foundation knows the value of teachers. The charitable organization was created specifically to provide funds, services, and property to supplement the teaching and service functions of the Beeville Independent School District. On Sept. 22, the organization held its kick off event to raise funds to support another.
Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022
The Beeville Sports Hall of Fame inducted its class of 2022 during a special banquet on Sept. 17. The inductees were Michael Silvas Sr, Jesse Villarreal, Kirk Demob, Tiffany Dove and the 1975 girls 4x220 relay team. Members of that team were Sylvia Hinderman, Cheryl Green, Lois Easterling and Connie Jefferson.
St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
Bipity Bopity Boo!
Beeville Princess Day is back thanks to Kristina Cavazos. This annual celebration will allow children of all ages to meet their favorite Disney princess character. “Girls and boys are invited to come. We want each and every person to feel special and feel brave,” said Cavazos. The event is...
Coastal Bend goes all-out for National Night Out
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — When first responders like the police, firefighters, or EMS pull up in your neighborhood, it's usually about some serious business. But tomorrow night across the country, the only business your local first responders will worry about is having some serious fun!. National Night Out is...
Scaffold worker dies after fall in Ingleside
A scaffold worker who fell off an offshore rig near the Kiewit Offshore Services construction site in Ingleside, Texas died this afternoon says San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera. The scaffold worker, the next of kin and Justice of Peace Susan Price identified the man as 29 year old Ricardo...
Texas Bloodlust Usurps Prosecutorial Discretion
Until then, Texas law provides elected district attorneys—the prosecutorial authority in the jurisdiction where a capital crime occurs—with the power and the discretion, acting on behalf of the people who elected them, to decide whether or not to seek the death penalty. This time-tested pillar of state criminal...
"Not again." Rockport residents react to Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A look back at what the city of Rockport endured when the category four Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017. Now in 2022, As Hurricane Ian made landfall off the coast of Florida earlier this week as a category four hurricane, many here in Rockport are remembering what it was like when Hurricane Harvey made landfall just five years ago.
Texas construction worker drowns after falling off platform on Gulf coast
He fell from an offshore platform.
Coast Guard ends search for missing man near Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday. At 5:30 p.m., commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received...
Refugio County crash results in fatality
A Brownsville man died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County on Aug. 27. The accident, which occurred south of Woodsboro, involved a Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Chevrolet Traverse. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alfonso Cantu, 83, was driving...
Kiewit scaffold builder who fell to his death identified
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who died after falling off an oil rig into the water below has been identified by San Patricio County authorities. Ricardo Jazael Loredo Padron, 29, from Aransas Pass, died in the accident over the weekend, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
How Hurricane Ian will impact the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major Hurricane Ian made landfall southwest of La Coloma in Cuba at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were estimated at 125 mph at a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Because Hurricane Ian will be such a large storm while it's in...
Barge drifts near Packery Channel jetties
The U.S. Coast Guard received a call at approximately 8:15 a.m. for reports that a barge heading offshore drifted near the jetties at Packery Channel.
Around 700 people in Victoria without power Saturday night
VICTORIA, Texas – Around 700 people in Victoria are affected by a power outage, according to Omar Lopez a spokesperson with AEP. He also says that the power outage is affecting the area near Navarro and Zac Lentz Parkway in northern Victoria. AEP is doing a damage assessment at...
NAS-CC North, South gates reopen after separate incidents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Separate incidents closed both the NAS-CC North and South gates on Friday. The North Gate on Ocean Drive was closed at around 3:15 p.m., according to Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Ofc. Travis Pace, a man reportedly was walking without clothes on near the gate.
Corpus Christi warns of potential for flooding, rip currents and 12-foot waves
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Ian is expected to become a major hurricane and emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. While it remains east of Corpus Christi, Hurricane Ian is forecasted to incur dangerous conditions on Gulf beaches Wednesday through Sunday. This includes extremely rough surf with waves as high as 12 feet, high risk for rip currents and coastal flooding that may cause closure of beach access roads to vehicle traffic. Visitors who are planning to go to the beach during this time should park their cars along access roads and walk to the beach.
Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
DPS: Several injuries reported after driver allegedly ‘fell asleep’ at wheel
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several injuries were reported in a crash on Highway 103 on Thursday, according to DPS. DPS’s preliminary crash report states that at around 3 p.m. just east of McClure Cemetery Road, a 2014 Ford pickup was travelling westbound when the driver, identified as a 23-year-old Kingsville man, reportedly fell asleep […]
American Legion Auxiliary: Helping Bee County’s veterans
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 274 has been helping the veterans of Bee County for several years. While the work they have done has slowed down since the soldiers came home, the members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 274 still wish to offer whatever help they can to local veterans.
