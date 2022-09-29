Read full article on original website
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
Patriots bring back ex-QB in the wake of Jones, Hoyer injuries
After losing their second quarterback in as many weeks, the Patriots turned to a familiar face that has already won a Super Bowl with the team to help bolster a QB room searching for healthy bodies. No, it’s not Tom Brady. According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the...
Omaha Productions says Chad Powers 'ready to answer the call' for QB-needy Giants
It's been over two weeks since New York Giants legend Eli Manning went undercover as "Chad Powers," a 26-year-old walk-on who "tried out" for the Penn State football team. Since then, the Nittany Lions have begun selling "Chad Powers" merchandise and the fictional, mustached signal-caller has gained quite a following.
