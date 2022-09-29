Read full article on original website
Mired in 3-game skid, Michigan State football, Mel Tucker looking forward, instead of back
East Lansing – Mel Tucker learned a valuable lesson early in his career about not living in the past. It was early 2003 and Ohio State had just won the national championship, capping the 2002 season under Jim Tressel. Of course, not only was former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio the defensive coordinator for that Buckeyes squad, but Tucker was the defensive backs coach.
'Just a poor showing': Spartans suffer third straight double-digit defeat
College Park, Md. — As Michigan State’s players and coaches slowly walked off the field at SECU Stadium Saturday night, a misty rain falling to perfectly frame another gloomy day of football, there was little Mel Tucker was going to be able to muster by the time he reached the locker room.
Michigan first-half observations: Wolverines get off to fast start against Hawkeyes
Iowa City, Iowa — As recent history has shown, Michigan has struggled to emerge from Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium with a victory. The last time the teams met, Michigan walloped Iowa, 42-3, in the Big Ten championship game last December in Indianapolis. But that was then, and this is now in hostile Kinnick where Iowa has won the last four against Michigan in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2016, when Michigan was No. 2 and lost 14-13 on a field goal with no time left.
'Like Clifford the Big Red Dog': How a Michigan man came to own several record-setting cats
Raising a big housecat is no small task. And yet somehow, Will Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, has managed to raise record-holders four times. Fenrir, his F2 Savannah cat, holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest living domestic cat, as the recordkeepers spotlighted in a story last week. He measures at about 18.83 inches. And Altair, a silver Maine Coon, holds the record for the longest tail on a domestic cat that is living with a tail that's just over 16 inches.
Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Oakland County
Oakland County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross county lines into Wayne and Macomb. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos...
Vaping, smokeless tobacco products to be banned at UM
Vaping will be banned on the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses when its new tobacco policy is updated next month. The policy, which bans all tobacco products, is effective Nov. 17, the same day as the Great American Smokeout, an annual event by the American Cancer Society aimed at encouraging smokers to quit.
One dead after gunfight with Lansing police
A man is dead after a run-in with Lansing police early Tuesday morning in which shots were fired, officials said. Police said on their Twitter account and Facebook page the shooting happened shortly after 5:15 a.m. According to authorities, police were called at about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday to a location...
Kensington Metropark finishes $300,000 in updates to boost access for paddlers
Brighton — Paddlers at Brighton's Kensington Metropark will have improved access to water this fall thanks to updates to one of the park's boat launch areas. Huron-Clinton Metroparks was awarded a $154,000 grant for upgrades to Kensington's West Boat Launch area on Kent Lake, officials said Tuesday. The grant is through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.
Police investigate possible homicide in Pontiac
A 26-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, slumped over the wheel of his car, the possible victim of a homicide, Oakland County detectives said. Guillermo Rosado was found dead from a gunshot wound in a possible homicide on Monday morning in Pontiac,. The fire department and police responded to...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Canton
A 56-year-old Wayne resident is dead after crossing a road and being struck by a vehicle Monday in Canton Township, police said. Officers were called at about 8:45 p.m. to a location on Michigan Avenue near Interstate 275 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a...
One dead, two injured after car plows into tree in Novi
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash early Monday morning in Novi that left a 24-year-old Novi man dead and injured two others, police said. Officers were called at about 3 a.m. to the area of Cranbrooke and Nilan drives near 10 Mile and Haggerty roads for a report of a crash, according to Novi police.
