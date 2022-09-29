Iowa City, Iowa — As recent history has shown, Michigan has struggled to emerge from Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium with a victory. The last time the teams met, Michigan walloped Iowa, 42-3, in the Big Ten championship game last December in Indianapolis. But that was then, and this is now in hostile Kinnick where Iowa has won the last four against Michigan in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2016, when Michigan was No. 2 and lost 14-13 on a field goal with no time left.

