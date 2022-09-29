ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Airbnb Offers Overnight Stay At Witchy 'Hocus Pocus' House

By Marco Margaritoff
 4 days ago
One lucky guest will be chosen to stay at the "Hocus Pocus" house from Oct. 20 to 21.

With Halloween around the corner and the release of “Hocus Pocus 2” one day away, Airbnb is offering up a remote cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, to resemble the original movie’s house for one adventurous vacationer.

“We’re back, witches,” the vacation rental company announced. “To celebrate our resurrection, we’re inviting guests into a land of enchantment with a stay at a recreation of our Salem cottage, where those with a penchant for mysticism can explore our spine-chilling haunt as All Hallows’ Eve approaches.”

The 1993 comedy centered on three sisters who were executed in the Salem witch trials but reawakened in the 20th century. Portrayed by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, the Sanderson sisters — and their home — rapidly cemented their pop-cultural legacy . The long-anticipated sequel, meanwhile, will hit Disney+ on Sept. 30.

The listing itself will open for requests on Oct. 2 and require applicants to explain why they want to stay, according to Bustle. One winner will then be chosen for a one-night stay from Oct. 20 to 21.

The Salem cottage is decorated with a cauldron, apothecary bottles, a spellbook and more.

“As though untouched by time, our creaky old cottage stands tall amidst the trees, beckoning visitors as if by trance,” the listing reads. “Enter by window or water wheel, but watch your step — a cobweb or two and the smoke from our cauldron await you inside.”

Decorated with a cauldron hanging from the ceiling, witchy apothecary bottles and a book of spells from the original film, the Airbnb will provide free parking, recommendations for local witchcraft tours, wireless internet and a special screening of “Hocus Pocus 2.”

This won’t be the only rental for fans of spooky franchises, however.

The Byers family home from "Stranger Things" will reportedly also soon become an Airbnb.

A 1,846-square-foot house in Fayetteville, Georgia, that doubled as the Byers family home in the first season of “Stranger Things” was recently purchased above its $300,000 asking price after one week on the market — and the new owner hopes to restore it to its on-screen glory and list it on Airbnb, according to TMZ.

Katie Siplon of TriCounty Real Estate in Savannah told TMZ the new owner plans to model parts of the house into the show’s alternate “Upside Down” dimension. The outlet said the new owner, an investor who “isn’t famous,” has plans for other scenes from the series across the property’s six acres outdoors.

While the sale has yet to actually be finalized, Siplon told TMZ the rental might be ready for guests by Halloween. For fans of “Hocus Pocus” or Netflix’s nostalgic throwback series to the 1980s, it seems there’s more to look forward to than candy this year.

