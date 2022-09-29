ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, OH

Jackson Apple Festival Leaves Memories

By By Miles Layton Editor
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 5 days ago

JACKSON – Say goodbye to the 2022 Jackson Apple Festival that featured parades, queens and royalty, lots of carnival rides, an ice cream eating contest, musicians and marching bands.

The 81st festival ended about week ago last Saturday.

Ushering in the festival was Jackson High School’s talented marching band and majorettes. The Beatles would be proud of the band’s tribute to their music.

Theme of the 2022 Jackson Apple Festival was “Up, up and away for an apple filled day” to celebrate hometown pride and community spirit.

State dignitaries like Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted joined thousands of other folks who attended the festival.

A longtime volunteer and community booster, Raymond Wyant served as the festival’s Grand Marshal.

Wyant officially crowned the royal court with Abby Donley as queen, Jade Winters as 1st Attendant, and Emma Davis as 2nd Attendant.

Speaking of queens, Jaelynn Velez was crowned Saturday as 2022 Little Miss Apple Festival Queen! Congrats!

Bands such as Journey tribute group New Frontiers and country music sensation Mark Chesnutt performed.

Matthew Gibson, 15, of Jackson, crossed the finish line with time of 18:41 minutes in the 9th annual Kiwanis Apple 5K. Emma Newsom, 24, was the top overall female runner with a time of 21:17 minutes.

The Grand Finale Parade featured nearly 200 entries.

Thanks for the memories!

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSAZ

New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years. “Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Jackson, OH
Government
City
Jackson, OH
WTAP

2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick-or-treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. North Hills:...
BELPRE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
POMEROY, OH
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!. Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs. Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash....
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Chesnutt
Person
Emma Davis
ohiotraveler.com

A Fav Place for Ohio Daytrips

Highland County, Ohio, is a favorite destination for day trips, weekend getaways, and extended vacations in the foothills of Appalachia. Located within 65 miles of Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus, visitors can enjoy an unforgettable weekend away after just a short drive on any of the five major state roadways that connect in the center of the county.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man killed by falling tree in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel from Pike and Ross Counties responded to the 400 block of Whiskey Hollow Road on reports of a tree that had fallen on top of a man. According to initial reports, a man was in the woods cutting down timber when a tree fell, crushing the individual. The 9-1-1 caller, at the time, could not advise dispatchers if the man was breathing or not.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Marching Band#The Band#Jackson High School#Journey#New Frontiers#Kiwanis Apple 5k#The Grand Finale Parade
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Box truck crashes into home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Huntington native on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nick Reynolds is a Huntington native who has had many appearances on the silver screen. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience.
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
meigsindypress.com

Name Released in Pomeroy Homicide

On the evening of 9/30/2022, Meigs County law enforcement officers were dispatched to 117 Spring Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on-scene and found Dwayne E. Qualls of Pomeroy, Ohio, deceased inside his residence, from an apparent gunshot. Officers identified Wayne 0. Leib as a suspect in the apparent homicide. Wayne Leib was apprehended by officers late in the evening on 9/30/2022. He was incarcerated and charged in the homicide of Dwayne Qualls.
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotopost.com

One Arrested During Garage Structure Fire in Ross County

ROSS – A fire broke out in a garage fire on Wednesday, 9/28/22 during the investigation a man was arrested. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a fully involved structure fire at 966 Dayton St along with Chilliothe fire departments. When they arrived a man reported that when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the garage. He stated he investigated and found that it appeared a couch was on fire inside by the garage door. He reported that he attempted to put the fire out with a garden hose and thought he got it extinguished, but shortly afterward then found that there were flames on the outside of the garage door and then the entire.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
261
Followers
139
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy