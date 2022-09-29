ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

A 16-year-old admitted ending a beef with a murder in a Walmart, Miami-Dade cops say

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCxOY_0iFNdB5b00

A 16-year-old from Perrine has been arrested on a murder charge after, police say, he shot a former friend Wednesday afternoon inside a South Miami-Dade Walmart .

The arrest form says the teenager told Miami-Dade police investigators “a disagreement” ended his friendship with the victim. The 16-year-old was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm, firearm possession by a minor and discharging a firearm in public.

After his arrest, he was taken to Miami-Dade Juvenile Services. The Miami Herald isn’t naming him because he’s a minor who hasn’t been charged as an adult yet.

READ MORE: Deputy shoots man in the parking lot of a Palm Beach County Publix

According to police, the boy disdained his right to remain silent and told police he ran into his former pal inside the Walmart at 21150 S. Dixie Hwy. After an argument, he began to walk around the store. But when he heard his former friend call his name, he whipped out his gun and fired. The arrest report says surveillance video shows him shooting the victim, who then got off a few shots after being hit.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue got the victim to a hospital, where he died. The 16-year-old ran out an emergency exit, police say, and was taken into custody south of the store with the handgun still on him.

Comments / 20

Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade cop accused of cocaine possession, firing gun in air after fight with wife

FORT LAUDERDALE -- An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department has been relieved of duty and is under investigation after the officer allegedly fired his gun in the air following a domestic dispute with his wife at their home in Sunrise, authorities said.. A Broward County judge on Monday ordered Officer Thomas Cedre, 40, to post a $3,000 bond and said he could not have any guns or ammunition in his possession while out on bond. Miami-Dade police Cheif Freddy Ramirez said he is aware of Cedre's arrest. "The officer was immediately relieved of duty and this matter is...
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
City
Perrine, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Man and Woman Hurt, Apartments Shot Up in Separate Lauderhill Shootings

Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Lauderdale Sunday night that left a man and woman injured and multiple apartments damaged. The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Terrace. Lauderhill Police officials said a suspect wearing a black hoodie approached the building...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly hit and run in Pompano Beach, teen driver arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday, around 7 p.m., near the 600 block of East Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG. After the impact, witnesses said the driver continued on without stopping to render aid. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead. About an hour and a half later, while detectives were on the scene conducting the investigation, the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and reportedly admitted to the crash. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death. 
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Beef#Police#Violent Crime
Click10.com

Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say

MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man, woman shot outside home in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after a home was shot up overnight. The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Northwest 47th Avenue. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as bullet holes could be seen in two windows...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Friends mourn Pompano Beach hit-and-run victim

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach. A tarp could be seen covering a man’s body on east Atlantic Boulevard for much of Saturday evening. Beside the victim’s remains was a silver sedan. Deputies roped off...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Publix
News Channel Nebraska

Judge orders $10,000 in drug stamp tax

NEBRASKA CITY – Gary Hudson, 62, of Hallandale Beach, Fla., was sentenced to a $1,000 fine for possession of more than a pound of marijuana and ordered to pay the state $10,000 in restitution for possession without a tax stamp on April 26. Hudson was arrested after an Otoe...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 1:00 p.m. near the 150 block of Northeast 60th street. Authorities arrived and found one male shot and multiple casings on the ground. Detectives...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Woman killed by car while jaywalking in Pompano Beach, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was struck and killed by a car in Pompano Beach and deputies said she was jaywalking at the time. The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle hit a pedestrian near N. Dixie Highway and W. Sample Road. The driver remained on scene to speak to deputies.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected

Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
33K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy