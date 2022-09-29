Read full article on original website
click orlando
Volusia business owners scramble to clean before big events come to town
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s coast was rocked by Hurricane Ian, and ocean-front businesses are now left with major damage to clean up just a week before the 30th Annual Biketoberfest is slated to come to town. “We have the dive team here looking at the pilings,...
mynews13.com
After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages
Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
palmcoastobserver.com
Dune restoration, walkover damages are high priorities
Not only was the Flagler Beach pier heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian, but almost all of the dunes on Flagler County’s coastline are gone and all of the beach walkovers were damaged, Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson said. “The question becomes how expensive is the damage,” Whitson said...
daytonatimes.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Monday, Oct. 3
Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. The Citizens Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. County staff is available to answer questions and provide information. Residents can call 866-345-0345. Insurance. Residents who have suffered property damage are...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered
Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
palmcoastobserver.com
At least seven local homes sustain major damage, over 200 have minor damage from Hurricane Ian
At least 200 homes in Flagler County have sustained minor flood and wind damage from Hurricane Ian, while at least seven have sustained major damage, Flagler County's Emergency Management director said on Monday. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord gave county commissioners a report on the damage during an Oct. 3...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Tuesday Morning Storm Update: Property damage at $131 million and climbing
The Volusia County Property Appraiser reported Monday property damage from Hurricane Ian was at about $131.6 million in the county. It is an ongoing assessment, though, and the total damage amounts are subject to change, according to the property appraiser. Power outages, which started at more than 200,000 in Volusia,...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler’s Ian Tally: 132 Homes With at Least 20% Damage, FEMA Aid Coming, So Are More Floodwaters
A final tally of Hurricane Ian’s impacts on Flagler County reveals limited property damage impact either from wind or floodwaters despite rainfalls totaling 15 inches in places. Flagler County is qualifying for three levels of aid from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, including aid to individuals. “They’re not exact...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores plaza in shambles, forcing business to temporarily shutter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — So many areas of Volusia County have been impacted by the storm, including the business community. While recovery won't be easy, most are determined to come back as quickly as possible. Dozens of businesses in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores were hit hard by...
wmfe.org
“How do you fight water?” One Volusia neighborhood cleans up after historic flooding
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One neighborhood in Volusia County is cleaning up after flood waters from Hurricane Ian rose into homes after record-breaking rainfall drenched the region. A generator runs behind Mellisa Kipp’s South Daytona home, powering dehumidifiers and fans. Most of her furniture is at the curb —...
WESH
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
Detour set up around part of State Road 46 due to flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding from Hurricane Ian has impacted State Road 46, a major roadway for residents in Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties. Florida Highway Patrol was forced to close the roadway between Hatbill Road in Mims and Jungle Road in Geneva. A detour has been set up...
WESH
Officials: Hurricane damage causing Volusia County houses to fall into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders gave an update on assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane brought flooding to different areas of the county. County officials spoke Saturday afternoon on recovery efforts. "There's many people that are really suffering. The damage is significant. There's homes on...
click orlando
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
wmfe.org
In East Central Florida, Hurricane Ian’s rain fell heaviest on Volusia County
Ponce Inlet in Volusia County received 21 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian, according to data from the National Weather Service. That’s the most among the locations reported in East Central Florida between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Friday. Fire Chief Dan Scales is not surprised Ponce Inlet...
Officials: Stay out of the ocean on Flagler Beaches
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Though much of Northeast Florida is returning to normal after Hurricane Ian, Flagler County officials say it is still not save to swim in the Atlantic Ocean on Flagler's Beaches. They are urging...
click orlando
Rising water closes all lanes of SR-46 at St. Johns River near Brevard-Seminole line
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced an emergency road closure of State Road 46 at the St. Johns River in Brevard County. The closure affects all lanes of State Road 46 at the river in Brevard County near the Seminole County line, according to the FDOT.
click orlando
2 shocked while restoring power in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two workers were shocked while restoring power to a New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, according to the police department. The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said the fire department responded to Casello Drive and Airport Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia officials urge locals to aid each other during recovery, apply to FEMA for storm expenses
Volusia County officials are urging residents to assist each other with storm recovery and to apply for FEMA assistance for Hurricane Ian-related expenses. Looking for information on recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. To apply...
click orlando
Orlando suffers major water main break, urges residents to limit water use
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The city lifted its water usage advisory on Tuesday, though it still urges people to be mindful of their water use to not overwhelm treatment plants. ‘The City of Orlando on Sunday urged residents to severely limit their water use after a major water main break overnight.
