Port Orange, FL

mynews13.com

After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages

Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Dune restoration, walkover damages are high priorities

Not only was the Flagler Beach pier heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian, but almost all of the dunes on Flagler County’s coastline are gone and all of the beach walkovers were damaged, Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson said. “The question becomes how expensive is the damage,” Whitson said...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Monday, Oct. 3

Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. The Citizens Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. County staff is available to answer questions and provide information. Residents can call 866-345-0345. Insurance. Residents who have suffered property damage are...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Local
Florida Business
Port Orange, FL
Government
City
Port Orange, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Orange City, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Port Orange, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Storm Debris and Tree Questions Answered

Palm Coast – As the City of Palm Coast continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, there are still a lot of downed trees and debris, so please drive with extra caution. City crews have been working around the clock to remove debris from the roadways, remedy wastewater issues, and clean up the City following the storm.
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Tuesday Morning Storm Update: Property damage at $131 million and climbing

The Volusia County Property Appraiser reported Monday property damage from Hurricane Ian was at about $131.6 million in the county. It is an ongoing assessment, though, and the total damage amounts are subject to change, according to the property appraiser. Power outages, which started at more than 200,000 in Volusia,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
DELAND, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia officials urge locals to aid each other during recovery, apply to FEMA for storm expenses

Volusia County officials are urging residents to assist each other with storm recovery and to apply for FEMA assistance for Hurricane Ian-related expenses. Looking for information on recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. To apply...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

