Celebrity amateurs turn out in Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship... with the likes of actors Bill Murray and Kathryn Newton and England cricket star Joe Root competing alongside the world's best golfers

 4 days ago

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship began in Scotland on Thursday as 168 of the world's best golfers and their celebrity amateur partners headed out across three of the country's leading courses.

The event is played across four days at the Championship Course at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns Golf Link and the Old Course St Andrews with there being a professional tournament in addition to the slightly more light-hearted team championship that sees a professional partnered with one of the 168 amateurs.

With both competitions beginning on Thursday, it gave fans a glimpse of some of their favourite golfers, with the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood competing, as well as giving them a chance to see which of their favoured celebrities can hit a long ball and has a deft touch around the greens.

The team's score is measured by the lower of the professional or amateur's net result at each hole.

Competing on the first day were various celebrities including Bill Murray and Kathryn Newton, two stars of Hollywood who are also believed to be adept golfers.

Murray was playing alongside South African professional Brandon Stone with the amateur competing to the team score on an impressive four occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEK2O_0iFNd5sU00
Kathryn Newton embraces partner Matt Wallace after their first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links team event

Having been filmed waking up bright and early to join the green-keepers St Andrews as they put their final preparations into the course for the first day, Murray would have enjoyed insider knowledge of the pin positions for the first day.

However, competing at Carnoustie, the American actor and comedian still managed to impress alongside his partner, returning to the club house having shot an impressive 66, six-under the course's par 72.

Having gone into the event as one of the tournament's fancied pairings, Stone and Murray will have their work cut out on Friday and Saturday in attempting to make the top 20 pairings to advance to Sunday's final round at St Andrews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21uMO6_0iFNd5sU00
The American actress appeared to enjoy the first round of her weekend - despite getting into a bit of bother on occasion 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDHUg_0iFNd5sU00
Newton shares a joke with Matt Fitzpatrick's mother, Susan, on round one at Carnoustie

Meanwhile, Newton, competing in the event for the first time having been a prodigal talent in her youth, also gave fans at Carnoustie a glimpse of her talents.

Prior to the event, the actress had said of her excitement in competing: 'To be able to play St Andrews, the most historic course in the world, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, in a fully-fledged professional event will be a wonderful moment for me and I am really going to enjoy it.'

Newton, playing alongside English professional Matt Wallace, shot an impressive combined 71 with the Big Little Lies actress contributing to the team's overall score on one occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36c1UI_0iFNd5sU00
Matt Fitzpatrick had spoken of the delight at being able to play with his mother in the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMSp5_0iFNd5sU00
Bill Murray, one of America's foremost comedians, shares a joke with a volunteer at Carnoustie

Like her countryman's team, there appears to be a bit of work to be done over their next two rounds to try and make the Sunday.

In a rather touching moment from the first day of the event, Newton was seen laughing and joking with Matt Fitzpatrick's mother, Susan, who was competing alongside her son at Carnoustie.

Other celebrities in the field include current and former sportspeople, actors and musicians.

Dave Farrell, who was a bassist for band Linkin Park, contributed a highly impressive five times to his team's score as he and partner Russell Chrystie posted a solid 68 in their first round at St Andrews.

Mark Noble, who retired from professional football at the end of last season and was recently announced to be taking over as West Ham's sporting director from January, was also out at St Andrews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9WEr_0iFNd5sU00
Murray played adeptly across his first round at Carnoustie aiding his professional partner on occassion

Naturally, Noble was partnered alongside football and Hammers fanatic world no.15 Billy Horschel as the pair shot their way to 67 with the former midfielder contributing to his team's score four times.

Joe Root, partnered with Laird Shepherd, watched his professional play a blinder of a round as they climbed to 22nd in the leaderboard after a highly successful opening 18 at Kingsbarns. The former England captain, notable for being a talented golfer, aided his partner on three occasions.

While some golfers were partnered with celebrities, others took the chance to make it more of a family affair with two of Europe's leading players choosing to play alongside their mother and father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vsTC_0iFNd5sU00
Joe Root, the former England Test skipper, opened his competition on the Old Course at St Andrews
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SoWvu_0iFNd5sU00
Root shared a photo op on the Old Course's Swilcan Bridge alongside former England skippers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen as well as Piers Morgan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrOI4_0iFNd5sU00
Gianfranco Zola was partnered with fellow Italian Francesco Molinari who won the 2018 Open at Carnoustie

Fitzpatrick, who in the summer won the US Open, played alongside his mother, Susan, at Carnoustie, with the pair lying 136th in the leaderboard at the end of the first day.

Not for the first time, McIlroy played with his father, Gerry, at Carnoustie, avoiding the the site of his agonising final round Open defeat to Cameron Smith in July of this year on the opening day of the event.

Fleetwood headed out with American businessman Ogden Phipps II, also at Carnoustie, which was the place to be on Thursday.

Other notable amateur golfers competing included Piers Morgan, Kevin Pietersen, Ronan Keating, Gianfranco Zola, Tom Chaplin and Huey Lewis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dz6Ng_0iFNd5sU00
Ogden Phipps II and Tommy Fleetwood share a handshake after success on the 14th

