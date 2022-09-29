ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerald Argenal
4d ago

it is kind of weird that that it it takes a long time for people to be on on a waiting list and people that are coming from South of the border coming here and a lot of them are getting the assistance that they need not only are they getting housing but they're getting everything so you know they have help to get housing or jobs or whatever transportation to send them somewhere else or whatever right and then the rest of them are falling to the cracks

KSAT 12

Embers in fire pit lead to house fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Embers from a fire pit led to a blaze at a woman’s house on the Northwest Side early Monday morning. San Antonio firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of Thomas Jefferson Drive, near Jefferson High School and Wilson Boulevard, at 4 a.m.
abc7amarillo.com

Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
KSAT 12

San Antonio remembers 109-year-old community leader during homegoing service

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and members of the community held a homegoing service for 109-year-old Gertha Murphy Saturday at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church in San Antonio. “Throughout all of her 109 years, she was in an organization in some way, giving back in some way,” said Yvonne Scott, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. sister of Murphy.
iheart.com

Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
