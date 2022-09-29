DA Jenkins names former San Mateo County prosecutor to SF Innocence Commission seat

SAN JOSE – A Peninsula man has been arrested and is facing hate crime and robbery charges after he allegedly attacked more than a dozen women of South Asian descent and stole their necklaces, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, the suspect victimized at least 14 women during a two month crime spree that began in June."I say to our South Asian community that anyone who targets and attacks you will be arrested and treated with the utmost severity under our law," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement on Monday. "Santa Clara County's precious...

