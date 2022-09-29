Read full article on original website
Police: Ex-Patriots player LeGarrette Blount involved in youth football game fight
Police in Gilbert, Arizona are investigating a fight at youth football game on Saturday and confirm to USA TODAY Sports that former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount is an involved person in the incident. ...
WESH
Hispanic Heritage Month: NFL legend honored by his former middle school
Joe Garcia Kapp was honored in the east Salinas, California, community he grew up in on Thursday. The athletic field at El Sausal Middle School is now named in honor of Kapp, a champ and hero who was part of the school's first graduating class. “My father led a life...
