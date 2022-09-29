Read full article on original website
Show Info: October 4, 2022
Rejuvenate your skin with donkey milk! Shop from Cleopatra’s Beauty Line here. Preserving your loved one’s legacy! Learn more about Colleen Higgins Studio here. A little bit of Italy in Cleveland! Crostatas is located on Bishop Road in Highland Heights. D is for Delicious. Craving cookies? D is...
Kenny’s prepping for Halloween at Joann’s
HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — Joann Fabrics and Crafts has loads of ideas for Halloween decorations, costumes and fun crafts. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gets in a spooky mood while checking out all the different ways you can get ready for the Halloween holiday. Click here to learn more about Joann Fabrics and Crafts.
Mild, but a quick 20-degree drop is coming
Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!. Wednesday/Thursday look as if they will be the best of the ‘Next 8,’ with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday.
Spooky Cocktails
Serving up something spooky! The Haunted School House and Laboratory is located on Triplett Blvd. in Akron.
Kenny’s hiking The Ledges Trail and loving the view
PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ledges Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park offers hikers spectacular views of towering cliffs, rock formations and a breathtaking overlook. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton puts on his hiking boots and explores this popular destination and also learns about a variety of educational opportunities. Click here for more information about The Ledges Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Fox Recipe Box: Tot-chos
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a delicious combination of loaded nachos and tater tots and the tasty dish is perfect for gameday snacking. Food stylist Jenn Thomas of ‘Jenn Can Cook’ shares her recipe with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer. Tot-chos. Ingredients:. 1 pound favorite “tots”...
Foodie Favorites Road Trip: Sanabel
Foodie Favorites Road Trip: Bada Bing Pizza
Brrr! A drop in temperatures is coming
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Here’s a look at the next 8 hours. A few clouds but, less windy than Sunday. Temperatures will be about the same. Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!. Wednesday/Thursday looking the best of the ‘Next 8,’...
Staying chilly — Frost advisory for some overnight
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some places saw frost this morning and we have another frosty night on tap. A Frost Advisory is in place for the following counties overnight. Bring in any sensitive plants. Turning chilly tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s and 40s this evening. Some spots will...
