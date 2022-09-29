Read full article on original website
Pumpkin Patches Around The Woodlands
Oct 1 - 31, varying times. Christ Church United Methodist – 6363 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands. Faith United Methodist Church – 2403 Rayford Rd, Spring. Oct 3 - 31, Mondays - Fridays 12:00 noon - dark, Saturdays & Sundays 9:30 a.m. - dark. First Christian Church Conroe...
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The community is invited to celebrate World Habitat Day with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX (Habitat Montgomery County), with a wall build at Market Street on Friday, October 7 starting at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will highlight the. global movement emphasizing the importance of...
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “The end of the summer is not the end of the world; here’s to October.” – A.A. Milne. This week, it was exceedingly hard to narrow down so many fantastic events to our top 5 – maybe we should consider a Top 10 list someday. Be sure to check out our events calendar for the dozens of incredible events that we didn’t have room for this week’s list; there’s something for everyone!
Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3472 Sq. Ft. Lovely 1.5 story home on 4.67 lush acres in Magnolia! A few of the many features of this home include a covered front porch, 3 car garage, two tankless water heaters, extensive tile and wood flooring, crown moulding, neutral paint, abundant windows and generous room sizes. The island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and plenty of cabinet storage opens to the sunny breakfast nook; both formals; den has cozy brick fireplace; study has French doors to close off for privacy; owner's retreat and 2nd bedroom down; two bedrooms and large game room up; the private and serene backyard offers a 30'x40' metal workshop, sparkling pool and spa with pool bath, and lanai with outdoor kitchen, all surrounded by gorgeous shade trees. Zoned to Magnolia ISD schools and close to shopping and medical centers.
WILLIS, TX -- In these contentious times, it is nice to know that there is a time and place for a friendly feud. The time was “recently” and the place was New Danville, a rural nonprofit community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Modeled after the popular...
--------------- At The Dosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar. Please note that this concert will take place at theDosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar. Don't delay! Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show will be an additional $5. VIP Meet & Greet - This...
Invite your friends, sip your favorite beverage* and receive easy step-by-step painting instructions from an experienced local artist. This event is open to painters 12 years or older. ARRIVAL TIME: Please arrive 10-15 minutes before class in order to get checked in, get uncorked, get aprons on & in your...
North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-continues-to-burn-near-willis/
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a workshop and regular meeting Thursday, Oct.6, 2022, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room in the Training and Development Center, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
LAKE CONROE - Two 2 pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe injuring multiple people. Authorities say at least 10 people went into the water as a result of the crash. One person needed to receive CPR. There's no word on the severity of the injuries sustained to the boaters, but...
A woman who told ABC13 the fire started in her apartment said she doesn't remember how she got out and is worried about her dog possibly still being in the building.
In some of the incidents, the man claims to be a podiatry student at San Jacinto College and wanted pictures in a specific pose. San Jacinto does not have a podiatry program.
A motorcyclist died after a crash with a pickup truck at an intersection in northwest Houston, police say. According to police, the pickup truck was heading northbound on Ella Blvd and the motorcyclist was going eastbound on Pinemont Drive when the crash occurred around midnight Friday morning. Police say the...
At this point, we don't know the condition of the two children. The driver did stay at the scene.
Police said two groups of people started fighting outside a gas station. When the store clerk stepped outside to see what was happening, he was shot in the leg.
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the chest while walking with his teenage stepson near an apartment complex, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Humble Westfield Road. According to police, the stepson reported that he was in the parking...
