Jeremy Strong’s Upcoming Projects Include A “‘Chernobyl’-esque” Series About 9/11 First Responders & A Series About Boeing 737 Max Crashes

Reese Witherspoon Says There’s A “Deep Desire” For More ‘Big Little Lies’ In The Future
It’s hard to imagine now, but “Big Little Lies” actually started as a limited series on HBO. But the popularity of the series, and the awards recognition that first season received, led to the premium network spending a whole lot of money to bring the all-star cast back for Season 2. Now, for the last couple of years, people have been asking for Season 3, but to no avail. That said, perhaps there is more “Big Little Lies” on the horizon.
Everyone Had The Same Complaint About "House Of The Dragon" Episode 7, And It's Actually Pretty Funny
"HBO will be getting my bill for Botox fillers cause every episode of House of the Dragon have me squinting to try and see anything in these dark scenes."
‘Rogue Heroes’ Trailer: A Wild Group Of Soldiers Form The SAS In New Action Series From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator
To say that we’ve seen quite a few series and films about World War II is a gross understatement. There have been plenty of attempts to tell stories about the war against Nazis. So, if you want to get our attention, you better do something different. Thankfully, that’s where “Rogue Heroes” comes in.
Watch Barry Keoghan’s Audition For The Riddler In ‘The Batman’ As The Actor Also Lobbies For A ‘Star Wars’ Role
It’s been about seven months since the release of “The Batman” in theaters. And upon seeing the film, one of the most talked about scenes involves a tease for a new version of Joker played by none other than Barry Keoghan. Shortly after the film’s release, a deleted scene featuring Joker hit social media, and fans were instantly asking for more of Keoghan’s take on the villain. But Joker wasn’t the first role the actor went after in “The Batman.” In fact, you can watch his original audition tape for the role of Riddler.
‘The Wonder’ Trailer: Florence Pugh Stars In A Period Psychological Drama For Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Sebastián Lelio
Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio has achieved a lot of great things in the last few years, ever since his career took off with the 2013 film “Gloria.” For one, A24 asked him to remake that film as “Gloria Bell” in 2018, starring Julianne Moore. Then the year before that, he released two movies in one year, 2017’s “Disobedience” and “A Fantastic Woman,” the latter winning the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, making it the first Chilean film to win that honor.
WGA Wins Arbitration That Will Allow More Writers To Reacquire Their Unproduced Screenplays
The Writers Guild is on a roll, prevailing in yet another significant arbitration on behalf of its members – this time winning a dispute involving a feature film writer’s right to reacquire their original, unproduced script that the guild says “paves the way for more similar rulings.” The arbitrator’s ruling in that case follows a recent landmark “self-dealing” arbitration against Netflix that the guild says will result in hundreds of writers on more than 100 Netflix theatrical films receiving an additional $42 million in underpaid residuals, and the settlement of a similar arbitration against Amazon in which the WGA has collected...
‘Amsterdam’ Clip: Dive Into The Luxurious Craft Behind This Enchanting 1930s Murder Mystery [Exclusive]
“The world is beautiful, this world is luscious and precise, and it takes specific people to create a living world,” director David O. Russell says in a new exclusive clip about the craft of his latest film, “Amsterdam.” While the film, which comes out this week on October 7, has been lauded for its sprawling, A-list cast—Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and John David Washington as the three leads, plus a cavalcade of supporting actors like Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro— there are also several superstars below the line who worked on the gorgeous-looking movie.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: The Nation Mourns Its Fallen King While Namor Poses A New Threat
We’ve never really seen a superhero movie born from and built around grief narratively. But, because of the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 from cancer, that’s exactly where “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has to start. Now Marvel has held the particulars back from audiences, but it’s clear from the first trailer and the images that Wakanda is in grief, mourning their King.
11 TV Shows To Watch In October: ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘Werewolf By Night,’ ‘The White Lotus’ & More
Unsurprisingly, the October TV lineup is filled with horror series and adaptations of famous monsters, vampires, and corrupted men. Vampires, in particular, are having a big month, with updates to “Interview With The Vampire” and “Let the Right One In,” both getting the serialized television treatment following their pre-existing film adaptations. Elsewhere, Mike Flannagan makes his near-annual return to Netflix while Guillermo del Toro presents stories from some of cinema’s greatest talents.
