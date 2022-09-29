ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IA

North Central Integrated Pest Management Center Moves to Iowa State

AMES, Iowa—The North Central Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Center is coming to Iowa State University with renewed funding from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The grant award is for $4 million and the Center will receive $1 million annually for four years.
Wallace Loudon

BOONE, Iowa—Even though his language would sometimes be a little “salty”, Wally was a kind and very caring individual who was put on this earth for a reason. He was able to save his nephew Rob from a raging barn fire. While driving down a country road, he came upon a man in a field trapped in a corn picker. Wally was able to free what was left of the man’s arm, and get him to a medical facility. He was a levelheaded thinker yet was not one to command the conversation.
