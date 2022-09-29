BOONE, Iowa—Even though his language would sometimes be a little “salty”, Wally was a kind and very caring individual who was put on this earth for a reason. He was able to save his nephew Rob from a raging barn fire. While driving down a country road, he came upon a man in a field trapped in a corn picker. Wally was able to free what was left of the man’s arm, and get him to a medical facility. He was a levelheaded thinker yet was not one to command the conversation.

BOONE, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO