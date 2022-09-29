Read full article on original website
North Central Integrated Pest Management Center Moves to Iowa State
AMES, Iowa—The North Central Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Center is coming to Iowa State University with renewed funding from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The grant award is for $4 million and the Center will receive $1 million annually for four years.
Iowa 4-H Foundation and Boone County 4-H to Celebrate National 4-H Week with Annual Iowa 4-H Giving Day
AMES, Iowa— The Iowa 4-H Foundation and Boone County 4-H is launching its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day (www.iowa4Hgivingday.org), on October 4th and 5th from Noon to Noon during National 4-H Week. Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the country come together to...
Wallace Loudon
BOONE, Iowa—Even though his language would sometimes be a little “salty”, Wally was a kind and very caring individual who was put on this earth for a reason. He was able to save his nephew Rob from a raging barn fire. While driving down a country road, he came upon a man in a field trapped in a corn picker. Wally was able to free what was left of the man’s arm, and get him to a medical facility. He was a levelheaded thinker yet was not one to command the conversation.
