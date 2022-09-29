Read full article on original website
Rock Valley gets three new music teachers
ROCK VALLEY—A trio of tuneful teachers are new this academic year in the Rock Valley School District’s music department. Drew Paulsen is the new band director for grades 5 and 9-12, while married couple Tyson and Kalli Lund oversee band for grades 5-8 and choir for grades 6-8, respectively.
Preserving the Past
Friends of the Abbie Gardner Cabin seek to save historic site. Tucked behind the hustle and bustle of Arnolds Park Amusement Park is a small, pioneer log cabin. Resorts, lake cottages and family homes have grown up around the old cabin, but it and other historical markers still stand as a testament to what occurred on this land more than one hundred and fifty years ago. In 1857 the Spirit Lake Massacre took place and 13-year-old Abbie Gardner was kidnapped.
Blind Butcher cracks open bold fundraiser
INWOOD—When Blind Butcher Brewing opened last September, it had a goal of raising $50,000 for vision treatment across three years, but it only took one calendar to pour the full glass. The next project aims much higher: $8 million in one year. “Our goal in mind is to reach...
CTE Booster Club aids Sioux Center makerspace
SIOUX CENTER—A CTE Booster Club donation this summer completed the full wish list two Sioux Center Middle School science teachers had to enhance the school’s makerspace to be a better space for local students. Simply put, a makerspace is a place where students can make things. It’s a...
Arvin Hoogendoorn, 81, Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Arvin J. Hoogendoorn, 81, Rock Valley, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, under the care of Sioux Center Hospice at his farm west of Rock Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley.
Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple
SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
LaVonne Pomrenke, 83, Sibley
SIBLEY—LaVonne Lea Pomrenke, 83, Sibley, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
Byers: George-Little Rock officially applies to War Eagle
The first domino has been tapped and the rest should start to fall in rapid succession as change is coming to the high school athletic conferences in N’West Iowa. The George-Little Rock School District Board of Education gave the go-ahead to its administrators to leave the Siouxland Conference by formally applying to be a member of the War Eagle Conference during its meeting on Sept. 20. The application has been sent and received by the War Eagle with acceptance still pending. If approved, George-Little Rock would join the War Eagle in the 2023-24 school year.
Child struck by farm vehicle in George
GEORGE—A young child was injured after being stuck by a farm vehicle about 4:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in George. The accident happened at the intersection of East Minnesota Avenue and South Virginia Street in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The child ran into the...
Ernst talks drugs with area law officials
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and his deputies primarily come across methamphetamine during drug busts, although in other parts of Iowa and country, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is becoming more common. “Meth is still by far destroying way more lives here than fentanyl or heroin. We just rarely...
Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 44-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and fugitive from justice at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Benjamin Richard Beckstrom stemmed from the stop...
Nebraskan jailed for OWI, more in Sibley
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Grand Island, NE, man was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Jensen Isaac Hernandez Oliva stemmed from the stop...
Three crews extinguish Hull Casey's fire
HULL—There was a lot of smoke but no injuries during a fire at the Casey’s General Store in Hull the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hull Fire Department was called out to the blaze at about 7 a.m. and requested backup from the Rock Valley and Sioux Center fire departments. The latter agency brought its aerial fire truck.
Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a report from his wife to the Sioux Center Police Department. She said she had...
Hull woman arrested for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Sidney Irene Hanson stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Ford 500 for an equipment violation on the 1500 block of Highway 18 in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Rock Rapids man jailed on charge of OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 56-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Todd Wayne Jansma stemmed from the stop of a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup for swerving near the intersection of South Tama Street and South Ninth Avenue in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Le Mars man arrested for OWI by Maurice
MAURICE—A 31-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, near Maurice on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Andrew Scott Styles stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2012 Jeep Cherokee for speeding and driving on the wrong side of Highway 75 at the Highway 10 intersection about two miles north of Maurice, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Michigan man charged for oxycodone, more
DOON—A 53-year-old Newport, MI, man was arrested about 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, near Doon on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Troy Dale Williams stemmed from the stop of...
Erratic Sheldon driver arrested for OWI
SHELDON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, improper use of lanes and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Somchith Vangkham stemmed from the...
$345,000 damage in manure spreader crash
GAZA—No one was injured, but a 2014 Case IH Steiger 420 and a 10,000-gallon manure spreader received an estimated $345,000 damage in an accident about 12:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, near Gaza. Twenty-five-year-old Brice William Goosen of Paullina was driving the tractor south on Taft Avenue when he said...
