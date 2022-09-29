The first domino has been tapped and the rest should start to fall in rapid succession as change is coming to the high school athletic conferences in N’West Iowa. The George-Little Rock School District Board of Education gave the go-ahead to its administrators to leave the Siouxland Conference by formally applying to be a member of the War Eagle Conference during its meeting on Sept. 20. The application has been sent and received by the War Eagle with acceptance still pending. If approved, George-Little Rock would join the War Eagle in the 2023-24 school year.

LITTLE ROCK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO