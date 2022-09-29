Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
sneakernews.com
Floral Embroidery Decorates This Upcoming Air Jordan 12 For Girls
Every so often, Jordan Brand will arrange an Air Jordan Retro exclusively for girls, adding design elements that speak more to the growing community of lady sneakerheads. This upcoming Air Jordan 12 release hits it right on the head, delivering yet another classic for the new generation. Using a clean...
sneakernews.com
Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90
The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
sneakernews.com
Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”
With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
sneakernews.com
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”
The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family
Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Jumpman Team 2 “Chicago” Reappears Ahead Of 25th Anniversary
To the uninformed, models like the Jordan Jumpman Team 2 may seem like modern-day “cash grabs” for #23’s eponymous label. These styles, however, are rooted in performance basketball heritage and helped Team Jumpman expand its legacy in its early days. Recently, the Air Jordan 13-inspired silhouette emerged...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
Amidst numerous anniversaries, the Air Jordan 6 was only afforded a few releases throughout this past year. But what it lacked in quantity, the silhouette made up for in quality, as it’s brought back the much-beloved “Midnight Navy” alongside debuting a well-received nod to Georgetown University. And in the latter months of 2022, the silhouette is set to deliver another exciting offering: the “Black Chrome,” which was first teased this past March.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Expected To Release Summer 2023
2022 is just a few months shy of being over — and while we’ve enjoyed a wealth of exciting releases, there’s much more in store for us down the road. And if you caught our Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview, you already know that the Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” PE is one of next year’s many highlights.
Collection
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Returns To The PE Collection Of CBA Champion Guo Ailun
Since its 32nd iteration released in 2017, Jordan Brand has continued to provide global inclusion when it comes to their staple signature silhouette, dawning each offering since with a colorway paying homage to the brand’s first Chinese signee, Guo Ailun. Continuing their annual collaboration with the two-time CBA champion, Jumpman is introducing the PE’s synonymous light jade and white combination to the Air Jordan 37.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “GORE-TEX”
While not recommended, Air Jordans have been commonly worn during the winter months to protect against colder climates and, in some cases, wet conditions. Anyone who lives in the North has shoveled snow out of their driveway in a pair of beater Retros, and given the rather padded nature of the earlier Air Jordan models, they work quite well.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 97 Shines In “Metallic Gold”
Although the sneaker world has been eagerly waiting for the Nike Air Max 97 to return to original “Silver Bullet” form for its 25th anniversary, causal and savvy fans alike have been treated to a number of new styles of Christian Tresser’s iconic design. Recently, the full-length...
sneakernews.com
A Mix Of Black, White, And Maroon Appears On The Nike Dunk High
The Nike Dunk High has dressed up in hundreds of ensembles since debuting in 1985. Recently, Peter Moore’s iconic design emerged in a style that places fan-favorite “Panda” colors alongside fall-friendly maroon. Akin to both the ubiquitous “Panda” Dunks and Air Jordan 1 ‘85 “Black/White” expected to...
