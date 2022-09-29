Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
Tres Amigos is opening a 2nd location!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: There Is A Lot To Like About Wyoming Roads – But A Few Things Could Be Improved
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There is not a lonelier highway in America than some of those isolated stretches of pavement that crisscross the Cowboy State. Especially when bad weather occurs. Last week, we were almost stopped by low visibility on Highway 287 between Jeffrey City...
thecheyennepost.com
Earth Science Week Event Planned for Oct. 15 in Laramie
The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) and University of Wyoming Geological Museum are hosting a free public event Oct. 15 in celebration of Earth Science Week. "Wyoming Rocks: Critical Resources for a Sustainable Future," will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Geological Museum at the University of Wyoming (UW) in Laramie.
oilcity.news
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
Lusk Herald
Public Notice No. 5837
Public notice is hereby given that the following listed water users have completed the requirements of appropriation and beneficial use of ground water for the following wells as approved by the State Engineer. Pursuant to Wyoming Statutes §§ 41-4-511 and 41-4-513, the following proofs of appropriation will be held open for public inspection from October 17 through October 21, 2022, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., at the following location(s): Board of Control, 2100 West 5th Street, Sheridan, Wyoming; and State Engineer’s Office, Herschler Building 2W, 122 West 25th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Any person claiming a water right interest in the same sources of supply to which the below-advertised proofs refer may inform the Water Division Superintendent of his/her desire to contest the rights of the person or persons seeking adjudication. The statement of contest shall be presented within fifteen days after the closing of the public inspection and shall state with reasonable certainty the grounds of the contest. The statement must be verified by the sworn affidavit of the contestant, his/her agent or attorney. If no contest is initiated as allowed by Wyoming Statute § 41-4-312, the advertised proofs will be submitted to the State Board of Control for consideration during its meeting beginning on November 14, 2022, with the Division Superintendent’s recommendation that certificates of appropriation or construction be issued.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecheyennepost.com
Wyoming Territorial Prison to host 13th Annual Pumpkin Walk, Oct. 8
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site welcomes everyone to the 13th annual Pumpkin Walk!. The family fun begins on October 8, from Noon – 4 p.m. at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site. Come and enjoy games, prizes, treats, and food vendors. Gather your family and friends...
thecheyennepost.com
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
thecheyennepost.com
LCCC Board of Trustees Announces October Meetings
The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. at Little America Hotel & Resort, Cheyenne, Wyoming. The meeting location has been changed to accommodate the Board of Trustees participation in the Rural Guided Pathways Symposium also being...
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Cowboys to hold practice in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team calls Laramie home, but on Saturday, Oct. 8, they will be in Cheyenne for an open practice. The practice will begin at noon in Storey Gymnasium, located at 2810 House Ave. At the event — which is free and open to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Capitol Avenue Bronze Installs Four Statues
One year ago, Mayor Patrick Collins appointed the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission. His charge and hope for the five-member commission were to secure enough donors for 20 statues to be placed on Capitol Avenue, between the Capitol building and the train depot. A year ago, he envisioned that the completion of work would take three years.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/14/22–9/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
shortgo.co
$27 Million Apartment Project Approved
Summit Capital Management LLC (SCM) via SCM RE Fund I LP, completed bank financing on a new 104-unit Class A, upscale, market rate, multi-family, garden-style apartment complex in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood of Cheyenne, Wyoming. The $27 million project will help solve the ever-increasing demand for housing in the City of Cheyenne and the surrounding area. Mayor Patrick Collins praised the project stating, “Every day I’m reminded how great this city is by the people who work here and the companies that invest in our community. It has been my hope to find a solution to our housing shortage and Summit Capital Management has answered our prayers.”
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Freeze?
It's been a warm month in Cheyenne but it won't be long before the first freeze of the season arrives. According to 1991-2021 statistics from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the average date of the first freeze in the capital city is Sept. 29. The earliest first freeze over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Damian Romero, 29 – Strangulation...
thecheyennepost.com
City Announces Trash, Recycle, and Compost Schedule for Columbus Day
The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule for Columbus Day, Monday, October 10, 2022. Scheduled trash, recycle, and compost pick-up will be on Saturday, October 8, due to the holiday. Please have your trash, recycle, and compost containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid...
Woman Using Cheyenne Crosswalk Hit By Pickup
Cheyenne Police say a woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after being hit by a man driving a pickup around noon on Tuesday. The incident happened on Dell Range near the intersection with Frontier Mall Drive. According to a CPD news release, the pickup, a Ford F250, was traveling south on Frontier Mall Drive and had stopped for a red light at Dell Range.
oilcity.news
Laramie police seek stolen Dodge Dart
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie Police Department announced Monday afternoon that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. The pictured vehicle, a black 2015 Dodge Dart with yellow accents, was stolen sometime between 11 p.m. Oct. 2 and 8:40 a.m. Oct. 3. “If you...
thecheyennepost.com
LCCC Storms Through Western Wyoming in Straight Sets
Storey Gymnasium is feeling more like home for the Laramie County Community College volleyball team after they swept Western Wyoming 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 on Saturday afternoon for their second straight win in Region IX North play. The Golden Eagles survived early pressure from the Mustangs in the first two sets,...
thecheyennepost.com
Civic Center Announces Broadway Schedule
Cirque Dreams Holidaze– Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer – Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Cheyenne Civic Center is proud to announce the return of Broadway in Cheyenne, which consists of FOUR top flight, live stage entertainment based at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Broadway in Cheyenne...
eatonredink.com
Hit and Run in Greeley, Colorado
Norberto Garcia – Gonzales, an illegal immigrant, claimed to be using a fake social security number along with a fake name. 35 years old, accused of causing a fatal collision with a 24 year old female, Alexis Hien Nutz, Weld County deputy. Hein – Nutz was driving southbound on Weld County Road 37 by motorcycle when Gonzales drove through the stop sign on AA street heading west. Gonzalez fled the site of the accident hiding in a cornfield to the west. This was considered a class three felony; this was an act of careless driving, under the influence, traffic misdemeanors, and obstructing a peace officer. Hein-Nutz was declared dead once investigators arrived at the scene.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department warns of phone scam
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning residents of a new phone scam that has affected many in the area. According to the department, a scammer has been calling people while pretending to be a phone or cable company and offering to lower their bills in return for a payment made over the phone.
Comments / 0