2B3D Shares Addiction Treatment Deliverables from BioCorRx for Phase I of Mental Health Metaverse Platform Beta

Woonsocket Call
NovaSight Announces FDA 510(K) Clearance of CureSight™ Digital Amblyopia Therapy
FDA 510 (K) clearance was based on a pivotal clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of this novel eye-tracking-based amblyopia therapy vs eye patching, the gold standard. Airport City, Israel - October 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) NovaSight, a rapidly growing, pediatric-focused eye-care company, announced today that the U.S. Food...
Woonsocket Call
New Research from Pearl Offers Insight into Dental Patient Trust and Perceptions of Technology
71% of patients would be more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they were using AI software to assist in x-ray evaluation. Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. Overwhelmingly, patients support the use of advanced technologies and are more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they are using artificial intelligence to assist in evaluating x-rays, according to a key finding from the Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey report.
Woonsocket Call
NAHQ’s New Research Reveals Missing Component to Advancing Healthcare Quality, Safety, and System Sustainability
Groundbreaking research focused on advancing critical healthcare priorities through expanded competencies for quality and safety workforce development. The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) this week released groundbreaking research on the advancement of the quality and safety agenda in a new workforce report titled “Healthcare Quality and Safety Workforce Report, New Imperatives for Quality and Safety Mean New Imperatives for Workforce Development.” The research sought to answer the question: “Is today’s healthcare workforce doing the work that will advance clinical priorities of quality, safety, equity, value, and system sustainability?” Findings indicate the answer is no.
Woonsocket Call
Dr. Tania Small, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, Appointed to the Board of Governors of the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA)
The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) announces the appointment of Tania Small, MD, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, to its board of governors today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005159/en/. Dr. Tania...
Woonsocket Call
MST Solutions and Banner Health Launch Self-Service Medicare Shop and Enroll Portal
MST Solutions is excited to announce the next phase of our long-term partnership with Banner Health. In collaboration towards Banner Health’s growth goals for its mission to provide high quality care for its beneficiaries, MST Solutions and Banner Health’s project taskforce has launched a self-service, Medicare Shop and Enroll portal built on a Salesforce Industries platform. This new, dynamic portal will make it easier for members to research the best Medicare programs for their unique needs, compare plans, and enroll in one easy flow. The self-service portal also has built-in drug comparison and provider look-up capabilities that further enrich and empower the member experience.
Woonsocket Call
DocGo Mobile Health Services Now Available to Cigna Customers in New York and New Jersey
DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced its mobile health services are now available to Cigna commercial customers in New York and New Jersey, beginning October 1, 2022. DocGo provides customers with access to quality health care outside of traditional medical facilities with a model...
Woonsocket Call
As 'Hygiene Theater' Declines, Violet Defense UV Technology Helps Travel, Hospitality Stay Safe
ORLANDO, Fla. - October 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) As travel ramps up in the post-pandemic world, especially as it gets closer to the holiday travel season, Violet Defense provides sanitary firepower to hotels, restaurants, and more. Violet Defense's UV technology has emerged as a premier preventative solution within the travel and hospitality sectors.
Woonsocket Call
Global Single-cell Genome Sequencing Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Single-cell Genome Sequencing Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Single-cell Genome Sequencing Market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Companies Mentioned. 10x Genomics. BD. BGI. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche...
Woonsocket Call
Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions Resource 2022: Learn the "Shop Secrets" that Can Help you Negotiate the Labyrinths of Mergers and Acquisitions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Learn the "shop secrets" that can help you negotiate the labyrinths of mergers and acquisitions. This masterful resource analyzes the relevant law and provides a strong dose of practice. It includes advice on structuring deals,...
