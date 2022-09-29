Agilent Launches Partnership with Delaware State University to Advance Diversity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Fields

Read full article on original website
Dr. Tania Small, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, Appointed to the Board of Governors of the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA)
The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) announces the appointment of Tania Small, MD, Global Head of Oncology Medical Affairs and Chair of R&D Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at GSK, to its board of governors today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005159/en/. Dr. Tania...
Endpoint Health Unveils Precision Immunology Program to Address Tissue Factor-Mediated Inflammation in Autoimmune Diseases
IND Filing for First-In-Class Clinical Candidate Targeted for 2023. Endpoint Health, Inc., a Precision-FirstTM therapeutics company, today unveiled its newest precision immunology program targeting inflammation mediated by tissue factor (TF)-dependent intracellular signaling. The company will leverage its precision AI platform to identify potential responders to the program’s lead asset, EP004, a first-in-class anti-TF monoclonal antibody (mAb), across multiple autoimmune indications. Developing this first-in-class therapy with an innovative precision AI platform across a wide range of indications could potentially transform the treatment paradigm for patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs). Rather than using traditional “one-size-fits-all” therapies, this novel precision medicine strategy could enable health care providers to design a treatment plan optimized for each patient’s unique biology.
CACI Announces CFO Transition
EVP and CFO Thomas Mutryn Announces His Retirement; Finance SVP Jeffrey MacLauchlan Appointed to Succeed Him. CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced today that Executive Vice President (EVP) Thomas (Tom) A. Mutryn will retire as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer after more than 16 years of service.
Planet DDS Announces Strong Company Growth in 2022
Achieved significant increases in company metrics in the first 8 months of 2022 over 2021. Realized a 126% increase in number of practice locations, 85% increase in employee headcount and 55% increase in company revenue. Growth better positions Planet DDS to support dental practices nationwide, supporting the industry’s move towards...
MAP Protocol, CertiK & NEAR Hosted Web3 007 Gala at Token2049 Singapore, Sparking the Provably Secure Omnichain Future
SINGAPORE - October 3, 2022 - (Newswire.com) MAP Protocol, a fast-growing cross-chain solution is on a mission to make cross-chain secure and easy for all by providing projects with a provably secure, easy-to-integrate, and truly decentralized omnichain infrastructure, with instant finality. MAP Protocol co-hosted one of the major Token2049 side events — Web3 007 Gala on Sept. 28, 2022 at Mount Faber Park Ballroom — alongside CertiK and NEAR Protocol. Additional support at the event was shared with Alchemy Pay, Mercuryo, Playverse, and Barter Network with Cointelegraph China, CoinDesk, NEAR Insider, TK Media & Venture and Asia Blockchain Association as media partners.
