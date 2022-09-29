Agilent Launches Partnership with Delaware State University to Advance Diversity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Fields

IND Filing for First-In-Class Clinical Candidate Targeted for 2023. Endpoint Health, Inc., a Precision-FirstTM therapeutics company, today unveiled its newest precision immunology program targeting inflammation mediated by tissue factor (TF)-dependent intracellular signaling. The company will leverage its precision AI platform to identify potential responders to the program’s lead asset, EP004, a first-in-class anti-TF monoclonal antibody (mAb), across multiple autoimmune indications. Developing this first-in-class therapy with an innovative precision AI platform across a wide range of indications could potentially transform the treatment paradigm for patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs). Rather than using traditional “one-size-fits-all” therapies, this novel precision medicine strategy could enable health care providers to design a treatment plan optimized for each patient’s unique biology.

