Median Gray by Bill Mesce, Jr. is a Hard Hitting Police Drama Exploring the Moral Ambiguities Between Law and Justice

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
The 40th Anniversary of Morris County’s Unsolved Case of Christopher ThomasMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
History of Tony Yayo and His Net WorthMini Feet BlogBrooklyn, NY
Related
Woonsocket Call
David J. Mason’s new book receives a warm literary welcome
Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Fiction – Historical – Event/Era book “The Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes” by David J. Mason, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BG6954LL. Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned...
Woonsocket Call
Louisiana-based Meditation Guru turned Author, LaTosha Kelly Launches her New Book titled ‘Finding Your Calm’.
LaTosha Kelly, the founder of New Beginnings Meditation turned into an author with the launch of her new book titled 'Finding Your Calm', a complete guide to meditation. The author also launched a daily self-help Journal under the same name. The book is available for online purchase on the website and Amazon.
Woonsocket Call
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Mona Lisa, Becoming a Ghost” by A.L. Mengel in its annual international book award contest
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Mona Lisa, Becoming a Ghost” by A.L. Mengel in its annual international book award contest, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1735426636. The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and...
Woonsocket Call
American Family Survey Reveals National Views on the American Dream, Inflation, Abortion, and Teaching Race and Gender Identity in Schools
Only 40% of Americans say they are better off than their parents were at a similar age — a dramatic drop from the 1980s and 1990s, when 70%–80% of Americans judged themselves better off than their parents. The country is split on abortion issues, with 69% of conservative...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woonsocket Call
Dr. Peter G. Roode's Book was Exhibited at ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022
Dr. Peter G. Roode's book “Have Scalpel - Will Travel: Tales of an Itinerant Surgeon” was displayed by ReadersMagnet at their exhibit booth for the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition on June 24-26, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. Being...
Woonsocket Call
MTV Premieres International Superstar Big Hookz New Video, "Break You Down" Featuring Gyptian, Tzy Panchak and Remo
NEW YORK - Oct. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- Few artists are like Big Hookz aka George Njusi a true triple threat who created a brand for himself as an artist, executive-producer and CEO of indie powerhouse Str8Team Entertainment. Born and raised in Cameroon, Big Hookz began his talent for...
Joan Hotchkis, ‘The Odd Couple’ and ‘Legacy’ Star, Dies at 95
Joan Hotchkis, veteran stage and screen actor known for ABC’s “The Odd Couple” and “Legacy,” died Sept. 27 of congestive heart failure in Los Angeles, according to her daughter Paula Chambers. She was 95. Hotchkis starred opposite William Windom in the NBC sitcom “My World and Welcome to It,” and played the on-again/off-again girlfriend of Jack Klugman’s Oscar Madison in “The Odd Couple.” As a playwright, she wrote 1974’s “Legacy,” a one-woman play about an upper-class housewife who deteriorates mentally. The following year, she wrote and starred in the film adaptation of “Legacy,” which won the best newcomer award at...
Woonsocket Call
U.K.ABROAD Simplifies Online British Passport Renewals From The USA
Florida, USA - October 4, 2022 — Right now, it is estimated that there are over a million British ex-pats currently living in the United States. While there are many positive reasons someone may choose to swap the UK for the US, it’s a decision that comes with some administrative drawbacks. Most notably, renewing a British passport from outside the UK can be challenging. One company is hoping to change this for good, simplifying the process for anyone currently living in the US and needing to renew their passport.
RELATED PEOPLE
'The Netflix for news': ASMSU brings readership program to a mobile app
The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, launched a collaboration with a news app called Spotlight to give MSU students free access to over 200 news publications. "Spotlight is a service that I best describe as a one-stop place for news," ASMSU Chief of Staff Jack Harrison said. "In many ways, it's sort of like the equivalent of Netflix for news." The app is an extension of the ASMSU-provided readership service that gives students free subscriptions to publications like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and USA Today when they sign in with their MSU credentials. The...
Woonsocket Call
The Process Of Obtaining A US Visa For Danish Citizens
Citizens can now take advantage of the us visa online service when applying for an American visa. This service is designed to simplify the visa application process and provide a more convenient option for those who wish to travel to the United States. The website www.us-visa-online.org offers since 2014 specialized...
This Former Nanny Worked With A Wealthy Family For Years — Here's What The Life Of The Rich Is Like Behind The Scenes
"They made me follow their rich friends at house parties to make sure they didn’t stealing anything..."
Comments / 0