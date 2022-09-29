ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Regions Bank ordered to pay $191 million for surprise fees

By Kait Newsum
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ew8sX_0iFNZfjF00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Regions Bank has been ordered to refund at least $141 million to customers as part of a settlement with a federal consumer protection agency after it was discovered they were charging illegal surprise overdraft fees.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has ordered the Birmingham-based bank not just to pay back its customers, but a $50 million penalty toward the CFBP’s victims relief fund.

Live: Biden to update on federal response to Ian

Between August 2018 through July 2021, the CFPB says Regions charged its customers surprise overdraft fees known as an “authorized-positive” fee on certain ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases.

In the announcement made on Wednesday, the organization says that the bank was charging overdraft fees “even after telling consumers they had sufficient funds at the time of the transactions.”

“Regions Bank raked in tens of millions of dollars in surprise overdraft fees every year, even after its own staff warned that the bank’s practices were illegal,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

Regions said in a statement that it disagrees with the bureau’s characterizations of the fees, cooperated with the investigation, and “is pleased to move forward,” adding that the fees only impacted a “small percentage” of customers.

WKRG News 5 anchor shares encounter with youth violence, Mobile Police Sgt. reminds community no one is immune

The CFPB says that due to the bank’s “unintelligible and manipulative process,” even people who closely monitored their accounts couldn’t avoid the fees, and even the bank’s employees “could not explain to customers why they incurred the overdraft fees.”

In 2015, a similar situation happened where the CFPB ordered Regions to refund $49 million to consumers and pay a $7.5 million penalty. According to the bureau, the bank charged overdraft fees to consumers who had not opted into overdraft protection, and costs to consumers who had been told they wouldn’t be charged any overdraft fees.

Customers can submit questions or complaints on the CFPB’s website here , or call (855) 411-CFPB (2372).

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Inmates and family members indicted on gift card fraud and phone scam charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indicted eight Alabama residents last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company

A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
GADSDEN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Business
280living.com

Business Happenings - October 2022

The Element Wellness Center has opened in the Tattersall Park development at 6600 Tattersall Lane, Unit B. The center’s philosophy is to provide wellness by nurturing the body and leveraging strategic, controlled stressors inspired by nature. 205-326-7333. Bamawear/Tigerwear is now open in the Chelsea Med Plaza near Walmart. Bamawear...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are still hurting small businesses in our area. Local restaurants continue having trouble getting certain products and ingredients for their customers. Ted’s Restaurant in Birmingham is only one of many restaurants forced to either adjust how they do business or pay more money...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regions Bank#Cfpb#Consumer Protection#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Cfbp
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Birmingham, Alabama

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Birmingham for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Birmingham. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fire at Birmingham apartment complex damages 4 units

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:00 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at the 1000 block of Villa Rica Ct. Birmingham Fire crews responded to the location due to reports of the roof being on fire. Four units were damaged, according to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
wvtm13.com

Trussville parents demand change at meeting over death notebook

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Trussville parents are demanding changes from school leadership after recent revelations about a hitlist notebook at Hewitt Trussville High School. Check out what was said at an emotional School Board meeting Friday morning in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
TRUSSVILLE, AL
styleblueprint.com

The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama

Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison

Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy