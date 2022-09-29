‘Descendant’ Trailer: Margaret Brown’s New Doc Screens At NYFF On October 1, Hits Netflix On October 21

Read full article on original website
‘Nocebo’ Trailer: Eva Green & Mark Strong’s Star In Lorcan Finnegan’s Latest Creepy Psychological Horror
“Allow me in, and you will be free.” These are the chilling words spoken by a mysterious nanny (Chai Fonacier) who upends the life of a fashion designer (Eva Green) recovering from an unknown illness in the trailer for filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan’s “Nocebo.” The film’s two-minute trailer does a great job establishing an eerie atmosphere without revealing too much. While it is quite apparent that Green’s character is still in recovery from whatever has stricken her, much to the worry of her husband (Mark Strong), Fonacier’s sudden entrance into their lives goes unexplained. She merely shows up at the family’s home and says, “I’m here to help you.” What promises to unfold is a helping of horror and thrills of the highest psychological order.
‘The Wonder’ Trailer: Florence Pugh Stars In A Period Psychological Drama For Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Sebastián Lelio
Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio has achieved a lot of great things in the last few years, ever since his career took off with the 2013 film “Gloria.” For one, A24 asked him to remake that film as “Gloria Bell” in 2018, starring Julianne Moore. Then the year before that, he released two movies in one year, 2017’s “Disobedience” and “A Fantastic Woman,” the latter winning the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, making it the first Chilean film to win that honor.
11 TV Shows To Watch In October: ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘Werewolf By Night,’ ‘The White Lotus’ & More
Unsurprisingly, the October TV lineup is filled with horror series and adaptations of famous monsters, vampires, and corrupted men. Vampires, in particular, are having a big month, with updates to “Interview With The Vampire” and “Let the Right One In,” both getting the serialized television treatment following their pre-existing film adaptations. Elsewhere, Mike Flannagan makes his near-annual return to Netflix while Guillermo del Toro presents stories from some of cinema’s greatest talents.
Paul Schrader Says His Next Film Centers On A Female Trauma Nurse In Puerto Rico
Filmmaker Paul Schrader revealed some of the details of his next project at the New York Film Festival during the Q&A for his beautiful and more optimistic new film, “The Master Gardener.” During the discussion with NYFF’s Dennis Lim and the film’s stars Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver, Schrader said his next film would be about a “trauma nurse working in Puerto Rico.” But as he detailed, in his conversation about “The Master Gardener” and the so-called God’s Lonely Man trilogy that includes “First Reformed” and “The Card Counter,” this vocation, trauma nurse would just be the “occupational metaphor” used to hide what the film is really about.
‘Till’ Review: Danielle Deadwyler Delivers A Visceral Performance In Chinonye Chukwu’s Urgent Pursuit Of Justice [NYFF]
About twenty minutes into “Till” — the 1955 story of Emmett Till’s brutal murder — a moment encapsulating this conventional, elegantly rendered biopic’s greatest asset arises. An anxious Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), the mother of 14-year-old Emmett (she affectionately calls her son Bo), plays poker in the living room of her Chicago home with two of her girlfriends. The camera circles around the outside of their table as her friends chide Mamie to reveal what’s ailing her. Mamie goes through the motions while she plays her hand: A cigarette barely clinging to her fingers belies the fears rising from her with a similar pace as the smoke wafting toward the ceiling. The camera, searching for poignancy, is now stationed in front of Mamie and pushes in slowly. “If Bo could get his feet back on Chicago soil, he’d be one happy kid,” says Mamie, as a mess of conflicting emotions flood across her face.
‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Trailer: Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson Are Squabbling In Martin McDonagh’s Dark Comedy
More than a decade ago, Martin McDonagh wowed audiences with his black comedy, “In Bruges.” That film features incredible performances from Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and instantly made McDonagh one of the most exciting filmmakers working today. And since then, film fans have been hoping to see the filmmaker replicate that same tone and feeling in a new project. Well, it appears everyone might be in luck with the next McDonagh feature, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
Watch Barry Keoghan’s Audition For The Riddler In ‘The Batman’ As The Actor Also Lobbies For A ‘Star Wars’ Role
It’s been about seven months since the release of “The Batman” in theaters. And upon seeing the film, one of the most talked about scenes involves a tease for a new version of Joker played by none other than Barry Keoghan. Shortly after the film’s release, a deleted scene featuring Joker hit social media, and fans were instantly asking for more of Keoghan’s take on the villain. But Joker wasn’t the first role the actor went after in “The Batman.” In fact, you can watch his original audition tape for the role of Riddler.
Luca Guadagnino Says Speculation About Armie Hammer Influencing ‘Bones And All’ Is “Preposterous”
Armie Hammer and Luca Guadagnino collaborated on what might be the filmmaker’s most acclaimed work to date, “Call Me By Your Name.” But since then, the duo hasn’t worked together on a new project. That fact hasn’t kept Hammer’s name out of the discussion of Guadagnino’s latest film, “Bones and All,” as some people have tried to link the actor’s recent sexual misconduct controversy with the filmmaker’s cannibal drama.
‘Ramy’ Season 3 Review: Ramy Youssef’s Comical, Rich Look At Muslim Family Life Is The Best One Yet
A wayward and callous Ramy (Ramy Youssef), after cheating on his new wife, Zainab (MaameYaa Boafo), with his cousin; thereby inflicting untold damage on everyone in his wake, sits in a car with a dog of an incarcerated friend in the backseat. Cans of dog food are piled in the windshield. He listens silently to a CD explaining how to be a good Muslim. That ending to “Ramy” season two was akin to a firecracker exploding in your hand. The kid left holding the proverbial self-inflicting cherry bomb was Ramy, played by the show’s creator and director.
‘Hellraiser’ Review: Jamie Clayton Shines In A New Adaptation Without Much On Its Mind
Making a new “Hellraiser” film in 2022 is an exercise about “better,” not “good.” Like most staple 1980s horror series, “Hellraiser” goes two entries deep with the original classic and a good-but-not-as-good follow-up, though “Hellbound: Hellraiser 2‘s” status as less than “Hellraiser” depends on who you ask. But step into the 1990s with “Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth,” and the franchise starts walking on air like Wile E. Coyote chasing the Roadrunner, plunging into a vast and empty canyon. The proceeding “Hellraiser” films are experiences of small pleasures, a la baby-faced Adam Scott’s early career appearance in “Hellraiser IV: Bloodlines,” tucked among colossal chagrin.
Ryan Coogler Defends Namor’s Winged Ankles In ‘Wakanda Forever’: “You’ve Got To Lean Into The Weird Stuff”
Today saw the release of the latest trailer for Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The latest entry in the MCU not only marks the end of Phase 4 of the franchise, but the film also serves as a redefining moment for “Black Panther” and the film series’ future. On top of all of that, it also gives fans the best look yet at the villain, Namor… and his little winged ankles.
Reese Witherspoon Says There’s A “Deep Desire” For More ‘Big Little Lies’ In The Future
It’s hard to imagine now, but “Big Little Lies” actually started as a limited series on HBO. But the popularity of the series, and the awards recognition that first season received, led to the premium network spending a whole lot of money to bring the all-star cast back for Season 2. Now, for the last couple of years, people have been asking for Season 3, but to no avail. That said, perhaps there is more “Big Little Lies” on the horizon.
Tony Gilroy Talks His Unmade French Guillotine Series & Why A French Filmmaker Like Jacques Audiard Should Showrun It
Academy Award-nominated writer/director Tony Gilroy (“Michael Clayton,” “The Bourne Legacy”) is having a moment thanks to the rapturous critical and commercial reception of his new “Star Wars” series, “Andor,” starring Diego Luna. The showrunner is riding high with the praise given to his Lucasfilm streaming series, which presents audiences a very different experience and perspective on the galaxy far far away.
24 Reactions To The Try Guys' "What Happened" Video That Range From "If Looks Could Kill" To Eugene's "Revenge" Outfit
"This was something we took very seriously. We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and is not what we stand for."
Loretta Lynn, country music icon, dead at 90
Country music star Loretta Lynn passed away at her home in Tennessee on Tuesday. The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer was 90 years old at the time of her death.
This Week's "House Of The Dragon" Had A Huge Twist Everyone Is Talking About
Even book fans weren't expecting that.
‘Alaska Daily’ Review: Tom McCarthy Sidelines Indigenous Women In Favor Of Soapbox Politics
“This is exactly why local journalism matters,” big city investigative journalist Eileen (Hilary Swank, “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Million Dollar Baby”) proclaims to one of her new co-workers towards the end of the pilot episode of “Alaska Daily.” This overly earnest, yet nonetheless true maxim is the beating heart of Tom McCarthy’s latest foray into television. Slightly hobbled by the limitations of network television, the newspaper drama is at its best when it keeps its focus on the overarching true crimes on which it is based.
This Former Nanny Worked With A Wealthy Family For Years — Here's What The Life Of The Rich Is Like Behind The Scenes
"They made me follow their rich friends at house parties to make sure they didn’t stealing anything..."
‘Walk Up’ Review: Hong Sangsoo Delivers A Delicate Portrait Of Age & Artistic Pursuit [NYFF]
“He’s not only who he is at home,” the friend of a Korean filmmaker tells the director’s daughter in Hong Sang-soo’s latest film. But “who he is at home” is at the heart of what “Walk Up” is all about. Structurally ingenious, with each of the film’s vignettes set on a different story of a Seoul apartment building, “Walk Up” follows another Hong-like filmmaker, Byung-soo (Kwon Hae-hyo) into different homes, which offer in turn different versions of who he is, or could be.
