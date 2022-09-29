‘Descendant’ Trailer: Margaret Brown’s New Doc Screens At NYFF On October 1, Hits Netflix On October 21

About twenty minutes into “Till” — the 1955 story of Emmett Till’s brutal murder — a moment encapsulating this conventional, elegantly rendered biopic’s greatest asset arises. An anxious Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), the mother of 14-year-old Emmett (she affectionately calls her son Bo), plays poker in the living room of her Chicago home with two of her girlfriends. The camera circles around the outside of their table as her friends chide Mamie to reveal what’s ailing her. Mamie goes through the motions while she plays her hand: A cigarette barely clinging to her fingers belies the fears rising from her with a similar pace as the smoke wafting toward the ceiling. The camera, searching for poignancy, is now stationed in front of Mamie and pushes in slowly. “If Bo could get his feet back on Chicago soil, he’d be one happy kid,” says Mamie, as a mess of conflicting emotions flood across her face.

