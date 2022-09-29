Read full article on original website
Edwards, Uryniak run wild in North Hunterdon football’s win over Colonia
North Hunterdon threw only three passes in Friday night’s 33-7 win over Colonia in Annandale but it wasn’t because it couldn’t. It was because it didn’t have to.
2022-23 winter forecast: AccuWeather says to expect low snow (again) in Lehigh Valley
The fall leaves are still changing, and the latest 2022-23 winter forecast suggests we’re going to be waiting a long time for any significant snow and serious cold. AccuWeather last week published its annual winter outlook, joining earlier predictions from the two major almanacs as long-range forecasters attempt to give us an idea of what to expect.
Golfer killed by falling tree limb at Berks County course, reports say
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: N.J.’s William Penn Highway, precursor to Route 57, opens
A paved precursor to modern-day Route 57 across Warren County was officially opened with fanfare 100 years ago this week. News of a New Jersey portion of the William Penn Highway — an auto route from Pittsburgh to New York City — was big enough that Easton merchants took out a two-page ad in the Easton Express to congratulate Warren residents. The Express gave the opening a banner front-page headline (seen above), along with the World Series, on Oct. 4, 1922.
Fall allergy forecast shows big explosion of ragweed pollen in N.J. and Pennsylvania region
Keep those tissues and eye drops handy, New Jersey allergy sufferers. This will likely be a rough fall allergy season in our region, with high levels of ragweed, mold spores and dust mites teaming up to cause lots of runny noses, itchy eyes and scratchy throats, according to medical experts and AccuWeather’s fall allergy forecast.
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her mansion near the Lehigh Valley is on sale for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
Political ploy of moving migrants from Texas to liberal strongholds is not new
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and the Texas Observer. Early in the morning of Sept. 15, two buses full of migrants arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C., sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The day before, about 50 migrants came to Martha’s Vineyard on flights originating from Texas, but chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. These were the latest in a series of headline-grabbing provocations by three Republican governors, led by Abbott, who have sent thousands of migrants to liberal strongholds around the country.
Lehighvalleylive.com’s ‘hit piece’ on Dr. Oz is a case of political bias | Letter
Why do I continue to be startled by the blatant political bias of this newspaper and most media? The latest article entitled “What are Dr. Oz’s true ties to N.J.?” is nothing but a “hit piece” against him. It’s ironic that since New Jersey is...
Dr. Mehmet Oz’s opponents have harped on him being a New Jersey guy running for Senate in Pennsylvania. But is it true? And does it matter?
Bruce Springsteen. Jon Bon Jovi. Whitney Houston. Danny DeVito. Chris Christie. The list of famous people to grace New Jersey’s ZIP codes — whether they be native-born or transplants — is a lengthy one. Maybe you didn’t know that Mehmet Oz, the doctor who long hosted a medical TV show bearing his name, is on it. Though he didn’t grow up in the state, Oz has owned a mansion overlooking the Hudson River from high upon the Palisades hills in Cliffside Park for two decades.
Cheese recall 2022: Two cheeses sold in the U.S., Mexico are linked to a bacterial outbreak
Michigan-based Old Europe Cheese has recalled its brie and Camembert cheeses in the U.S. and Mexico due to a listeria outbreak, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the FDA, the listeria outbreak led to six people getting infected with the harmful bacteria between 2017 and...
Wind Creek continues to employ more Asians and Hispanics than the Pa. average
Wind Creek Bethlehem casino continues to lead the way when it comes to hiring Hispanic and Asian employees. The casino, however, has fewer Black casino employees than the state average, according to the Pennsylvania gaming control board’s annual diversity report. The report, released Friday, covers fiscal year 2021-22 that...
N.J.’s new ANCHOR property tax program: Your questions answered
New Jersey has launched a new program to help homeowners and renters save on property taxes. The ANCHOR program, short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, replaces the Homestead Rebate. The new program’s income limits and other qualifications are different from the Homestead Rebate, so more...
Pa. State Police warn of scammers pretending to be troopers
Pennsylvania State Police issued a warning to residents Sunday stating that scammers are spoofing state police phone numbers. Spoofing is a type of scam in which a criminal disguises an email address, display name, phone number, text message, or website URL to convince a target that they are interacting with a known, trusted source.
Tribes seek more details on water use at Arizona copper mine
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An environmental review for a proposed copper mine in eastern Arizona did not adequately analyze the potential impacts of climate change and the strain that drought and demand have put on water resources in the region, a U.S. Bureau of Land Management report has found.
Pa. Farm Show to return in 2023 with butter sculpture, milkshakes and more
The countdown begins for the next Pennsylvania Farm Show. During a visit Friday at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding revealed some details about the 2023 show. “Each year, a theme is chosen for the Pennsylvania Farm Show to celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture....
Lisa Scheller’s positions on gun control shouldn’t be a source of pride | Letter
A kindergarten boy killed in cross fire in front of the last school where I counseled. Gangbangers feuding outside a Pennsylvania inner-city school, traumatizing a school and community. No gun restrictions put in place in the aftermath. Young students entering a new school year. Hands on hips, Lisa Scheller, the...
Lisa Scheller’s ties to election deniers should disqualify her from Congress | Letter
Lisa Scheller, Republican candidate the Lehigh Valley’s congressional seat, is casting herself as a “moderate,” but don’t be fooled: she associates with anti-democratic extremists. Scheller planned a “volunteer picnic and training” with Scott Presier, a “voter registration activist” with a history of denying election results, working...
