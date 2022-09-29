ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley historical headlines: N.J.’s William Penn Highway, precursor to Route 57, opens

A paved precursor to modern-day Route 57 across Warren County was officially opened with fanfare 100 years ago this week. News of a New Jersey portion of the William Penn Highway — an auto route from Pittsburgh to New York City — was big enough that Easton merchants took out a two-page ad in the Easton Express to congratulate Warren residents. The Express gave the opening a banner front-page headline (seen above), along with the World Series, on Oct. 4, 1922.
EASTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
LehighValleyLive.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her mansion near the Lehigh Valley is on sale for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Political ploy of moving migrants from Texas to liberal strongholds is not new

Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and the Texas Observer. Early in the morning of Sept. 15, two buses full of migrants arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C., sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The day before, about 50 migrants came to Martha’s Vineyard on flights originating from Texas, but chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. These were the latest in a series of headline-grabbing provocations by three Republican governors, led by Abbott, who have sent thousands of migrants to liberal strongholds around the country.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#These Girls#Some Girls#Colonial#Girls Soccer Player#The Colonial League
LehighValleyLive.com

Dr. Mehmet Oz’s opponents have harped on him being a New Jersey guy running for Senate in Pennsylvania. But is it true? And does it matter?

Bruce Springsteen. Jon Bon Jovi. Whitney Houston. Danny DeVito. Chris Christie. The list of famous people to grace New Jersey’s ZIP codes — whether they be native-born or transplants — is a lengthy one. Maybe you didn’t know that Mehmet Oz, the doctor who long hosted a medical TV show bearing his name, is on it. Though he didn’t grow up in the state, Oz has owned a mansion overlooking the Hudson River from high upon the Palisades hills in Cliffside Park for two decades.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police warn of scammers pretending to be troopers

Pennsylvania State Police issued a warning to residents Sunday stating that scammers are spoofing state police phone numbers. Spoofing is a type of scam in which a criminal disguises an email address, display name, phone number, text message, or website URL to convince a target that they are interacting with a known, trusted source.
LehighValleyLive.com

Lisa Scheller’s ties to election deniers should disqualify her from Congress | Letter

Lisa Scheller, Republican candidate the Lehigh Valley’s congressional seat, is casting herself as a “moderate,” but don’t be fooled: she associates with anti-democratic extremists. Scheller planned a “volunteer picnic and training” with Scott Presier, a “voter registration activist” with a history of denying election results, working...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy