‘You Matter’ rally raises awareness of suicide prevention

Augustana College’s second annual “You Matter” rally will be Monday, October 3 in the quad behind Old Main from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The rally will feature speakers, information tables and refreshments and is free and open to the public.

Speakers at the “You Matter” Rally include representatives of Augustana College and the Quad-Cities community. Attendees can learn about campus and community resources as well as the QC Zero Initiative. The QC Zero Initiative’s goal is to provide 1,000 community members with suicide prevention training. QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) Training teaches individuals about the warning signs of suicide, how to talk to a person in crisis and how to refer them to help. QPR trainings are offered at no cost and in-person and virtual sessions are available. The QC Zero Suicide Initiative works with the Zero Suicide Institute and the Quad Cities Behavioral Coalition to lower suicide rates and make systematic change in the Quad Cities. The QPR training takes about 60 to 90 minutes to complete and is similar to CPR training.

“It’s important for everyone in the Augustana community to know that there is hope, that we support you and that your lives truly matter,” Farrah Roberts, Augustana’s Director of Student Well-Being and Resilience, says. “Breaking the stigma of discussing suicide and ‘asking the question’ is the next step in supporting holistic mental well-being at Augustana. The QPR training is a great way to get the skills needed to join the fight against suicide, which is the second leading cause of death among college-aged individuals.”

The rally at Augustana coincides with the National Alliance on Mental Health’s September campaign, “Together for Mental Health,” which encourages people advocate for better mental health care, including an effective crisis response system.

For more information about suicide prevention and awareness, visit National Alliance on Mental Health’s website . To learn more about the “You Matter” Rally or QRP training opportunities, please contact Farrah Roberts at farrahroberts@augustana.edu or click here .

