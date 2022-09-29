Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale officer caught on camera making rough arrest in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Video shows a confrontation between a police officer and a man outside an apartment complex. The confrontation led to a tough takedown, even though the officer was out of his jurisdiction. Patrick McBride was tackled by a Fort Lauderdale Police Officer in Lauderhill. It happened late...
850wftl.com
Miami-Dade Police officer arrested after shooting while intoxicated
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– — A Miami-Dade Police officer was arrested over the weekend after he discharged his weapon twice while he was allegedly under the influence. The incident occurred outside of the officer’s Sunrise home Saturday night, following an argument with his wife. Officials say Thomas De...
Click10.com
Surveillance video, fingerprints led to arrests in fatal shooting outside Miami Gardens restaurant
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An arrest warrant obtained Monday by Local 10 News details the evidence detectives collected, which led to the arrests of two men in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in August outside a restaurant in Miami Gardens. According to authorities, Michael Georges, 34, was...
Click10.com
Man, woman shot outside home in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating after a home was shot up overnight. The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Northwest 47th Avenue. A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as bullet holes could be seen in two windows...
850wftl.com
Child dropped off at wrong school in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL– — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for information regarding a young child who appears to have been dropped off at the wrong school. Officials say the child was dropped off at Park Lakes Elementary Monday around 9:00 a.m, however, he does...
WSVN-TV
2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH
A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected
Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
NBC Miami
Brother of Woman Killed on I-95 Makes Long Journey to Miami to Search for Answers
The brother of a woman who was shot and killed while driving down Interstate 95 in Miami traveled from Cuba in the hopes to find more answers nearly two years after his sister's murder. Investigators still don't know who shot 22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez back in January 2020 as she drove...
Click10.com
BSO: Man shot, killed at Pompano Beach apartment complex tried to rob shooter
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man shot at a Pompano Beach apartment complex last Tuesday died over the weekend and investigators determined he was among a group of armed robbers, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which announced the news Tuesday. The shooting was reported just after 1:15...
margatetalk.com
Woman Arrested For Shooting Roommate in Coconut Creek
A woman was arrested in Coconut Creek Thursday for shooting a woman inside the residence she shared with her, then lying about the crime to detectives, authorities said. According to a Coconut Creek Police Department Facebook post, Anne Carty, 33, was charged with domestic aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with an investigation.
nypressnews.com
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas
A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
CBS News
Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo
MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
