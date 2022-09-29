Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer based in Des Moines, has named Kimberly Nelson, a third-generation member of Kemin’s founding family, as president of Kemin Nutrisurance, the company’s pet food and rendering technologies business unit. Nelson has worked for the company for seven years, most recently as general manager – North America for Kemin Nutrisurance. During her tenure, the global business unit saw double-digit sales growth despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and its stress on the supply chain. "I’m thrilled to lead Kemin Nutrisurance and immensely proud to continue the important work my family has built over the last six decades," Nelson said in a press release. "As a pet owner myself, I’m especially excited to be part of this business unit, and I am eager to continue our success and expand upon it to further cement our position as an industry leader." Before joining Kemin Nutrisurance, Nelson was president of Kemin Textile Auxiliaries, operating under the brand Garmon Chemicals, which provides total chemical solutions for the denim and apparel industry. She will begin her new role in October. Alberto Muñoz, currently marketing director for Kemin Nutrisurance, will fill her previous position as general manager – North America for the business unit.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO