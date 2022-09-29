Read full article on original website
kwbg.com
Iowa 4-H Foundation and Boone County 4-H to Celebrate National 4-H Week with Annual Iowa 4-H Giving Day
AMES, Iowa— The Iowa 4-H Foundation and Boone County 4-H is launching its annual special 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day (www.iowa4Hgivingday.org), on October 4th and 5th from Noon to Noon during National 4-H Week. Each year on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, supporters across the country come together to...
KCCI.com
Acquisition of Iowa drywall company to create nearly 200 jobs
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Marshalltown after a company named Marshalltown acquired Wal-Board Tools. The two companies competed in the drywall industry for more than 75 years. All of Wal-Board's nearly 300 products will be incorporated into the Marshalltown catalog. Marshalltown's new Marshalltown location...
Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice
There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers. There are important questions […] The post Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwbg.com
North Central Integrated Pest Management Center Moves to Iowa State
AMES, Iowa—The North Central Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Center is coming to Iowa State University with renewed funding from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The grant award is for $4 million and the Center will receive $1 million annually for four years.
voiceofalexandria.com
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
Here are the best-of food and drink spots in Iowa for 2022, according to Yelp
Here are the categories The Hawkeye State are included in, and the businesses most recommended by fellow customers in 2022 — including favorites from Des Moines, Sioux City and many more.
KCCI.com
Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
kwbg.com
Wallace Loudon
BOONE, Iowa—Even though his language would sometimes be a little “salty”, Wally was a kind and very caring individual who was put on this earth for a reason. He was able to save his nephew Rob from a raging barn fire. While driving down a country road, he came upon a man in a field trapped in a corn picker. Wally was able to free what was left of the man’s arm, and get him to a medical facility. He was a levelheaded thinker yet was not one to command the conversation.
1380kcim.com
CCGP’s Access Washington Urges Policymakers To Address Dwindling EMS Volunteers In Rural Iowa
Local economic leaders are pushing officials in Washington, D.C. to ease some of the training guidelines for first responders as the number of volunteers, especially in rural Iowa, begins to dwindle. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) uses the recommended training requirements from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) for first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and paramedics. According to Gene Meiners, who represented the Board of Supervisors on Carroll County Growth Partnership’s (CCGP) Access Washington trip, the additional requirements placed on those in the field affect volunteer numbers.
Des Moines to launch vacant property registry
Vacant Des Moines building owners would be required to register their properties with the city and comply with maintenance requirements under an ordinance being considered Monday night by the city council.Failing to comply could result in a fine of up to $750 for a first offense.Why it matters: Vacant properties are linked to increased crime and declining property values, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).They also drag down local economies and impede population growth.Catch up fast: DSM has wrestled with problems associated with vacant properties for decades and they've recently stepped up efforts to deal...
Iowa State Daily
ISU Surplus Store: The state-funded thrifting experience
With a warehouse full of furniture, electronics and miscellaneous items that departments at Iowa State University have donated, the Iowa State University Surplus Store is in the running to be the university’s very own thrift store. The Surplus Store, formerly called Asset Recovery, is a self-funded operation that has...
KBUR
Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son
Des Moines, IA (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been charged with child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. TV station WHO 13 reports that 31-year-old Twyla Schiebel was arrested Friday on the charge and taken to Polk County Jail. Police say Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water.
Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers
As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
kwbg.com
Bill Crook Updated Funeral Arrangements
OGDEN, Iowa—Billy (Bill) Raymond Crook, age 75 of Ogden, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Bill was born on October 6, 1946 in Boone, the son of Aaron and Faye (Smelcer) Crook. He graduated from Tech High School in Des Moines in 1965.
Des Moines Business Record
Nelson named president of Kemin Nutrisurance
Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer based in Des Moines, has named Kimberly Nelson, a third-generation member of Kemin’s founding family, as president of Kemin Nutrisurance, the company’s pet food and rendering technologies business unit. Nelson has worked for the company for seven years, most recently as general manager – North America for Kemin Nutrisurance. During her tenure, the global business unit saw double-digit sales growth despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and its stress on the supply chain. "I’m thrilled to lead Kemin Nutrisurance and immensely proud to continue the important work my family has built over the last six decades," Nelson said in a press release. "As a pet owner myself, I’m especially excited to be part of this business unit, and I am eager to continue our success and expand upon it to further cement our position as an industry leader." Before joining Kemin Nutrisurance, Nelson was president of Kemin Textile Auxiliaries, operating under the brand Garmon Chemicals, which provides total chemical solutions for the denim and apparel industry. She will begin her new role in October. Alberto Muñoz, currently marketing director for Kemin Nutrisurance, will fill her previous position as general manager – North America for the business unit.
iheart.com
Man wanted for Ape break-in in Des Moines arrested in Tulsa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The man wanted in the break-in at an Iowa non-profit that protects endangered apes has been found. Des Moines Police say 43-year-old Chad Anthony Cooney has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cooney is accused of breaking into the Great Ape Initiative in Des Moines on August...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Man claims he's the fastest gun slinger who ever lived
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bob Munden said he's the fastest gunslinger who ever lived. No one had yet proved him wrong in 1992. Munden was a modern day gun slinger traveling from town to town proving just how fast to draw he really is. In the old west, you...
who13.com
1 person shot near Southridge Mall on Monday afternoon
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon on the south side of the city. It happened near DMACC at Southridge Mall around 3:00 pm, but police say no students were involved. Police say the victim was walking north...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man accused of stealing from ‘older’ person
A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an alleged ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. Alan Steven Kessler, 68, of 8720 Cody Dr., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and securities fraud.
Early morning house fire in Iowa determined to be arson, investigators say
FORT DODGE, Iowa — An early morning house fire on Sunday is believed to have been caused by arson, the Fort Dodge Fire Department said. The fire department responded to reports of a possible house fire around 1:53 a.m. in the 200 block of L Street. According to reports, flames were visible from the Kenyon […]
