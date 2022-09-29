ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Acquisition of Iowa drywall company to create nearly 200 jobs

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Marshalltown after a company named Marshalltown acquired Wal-Board Tools. The two companies competed in the drywall industry for more than 75 years. All of Wal-Board's nearly 300 products will be incorporated into the Marshalltown catalog. Marshalltown's new Marshalltown location...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice

There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers. There are important questions […] The post Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BONDURANT, IA
kwbg.com

North Central Integrated Pest Management Center Moves to Iowa State

AMES, Iowa—The North Central Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Center is coming to Iowa State University with renewed funding from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The grant award is for $4 million and the Center will receive $1 million annually for four years.
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
State
California State
City
Boone, IA
Boone County, IA
Business
County
Boone County, IA
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Carbon, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Boone County, IA
Government
voiceofalexandria.com

Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license

An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident

ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
ANKENY, IA
kwbg.com

Wallace Loudon

BOONE, Iowa—Even though his language would sometimes be a little “salty”, Wally was a kind and very caring individual who was put on this earth for a reason. He was able to save his nephew Rob from a raging barn fire. While driving down a country road, he came upon a man in a field trapped in a corn picker. Wally was able to free what was left of the man’s arm, and get him to a medical facility. He was a levelheaded thinker yet was not one to command the conversation.
BOONE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Easements#Business Industry#Linus Business
1380kcim.com

CCGP’s Access Washington Urges Policymakers To Address Dwindling EMS Volunteers In Rural Iowa

Local economic leaders are pushing officials in Washington, D.C. to ease some of the training guidelines for first responders as the number of volunteers, especially in rural Iowa, begins to dwindle. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) uses the recommended training requirements from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) for first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and paramedics. According to Gene Meiners, who represented the Board of Supervisors on Carroll County Growth Partnership’s (CCGP) Access Washington trip, the additional requirements placed on those in the field affect volunteer numbers.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines to launch vacant property registry

Vacant Des Moines building owners would be required to register their properties with the city and comply with maintenance requirements under an ordinance being considered Monday night by the city council.Failing to comply could result in a fine of up to $750 for a first offense.Why it matters: Vacant properties are linked to increased crime and declining property values, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).They also drag down local economies and impede population growth.Catch up fast: DSM has wrestled with problems associated with vacant properties for decades and they've recently stepped up efforts to deal...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State Daily

ISU Surplus Store: The state-funded thrifting experience

With a warehouse full of furniture, electronics and miscellaneous items that departments at Iowa State University have donated, the Iowa State University Surplus Store is in the running to be the university’s very own thrift store. The Surplus Store, formerly called Asset Recovery, is a self-funded operation that has...
AMES, IA
KBUR

Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son

Des Moines, IA (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been charged with child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. TV station WHO 13 reports that 31-year-old Twyla Schiebel was arrested Friday on the charge and taken to Polk County Jail. Police say Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
K92.3

Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers

As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
kwbg.com

Bill Crook Updated Funeral Arrangements

OGDEN, Iowa—Billy (Bill) Raymond Crook, age 75 of Ogden, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Bill was born on October 6, 1946 in Boone, the son of Aaron and Faye (Smelcer) Crook. He graduated from Tech High School in Des Moines in 1965.
OGDEN, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Nelson named president of Kemin Nutrisurance

Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer based in Des Moines, has named Kimberly Nelson, a third-generation member of Kemin’s founding family, as president of Kemin Nutrisurance, the company’s pet food and rendering technologies business unit. Nelson has worked for the company for seven years, most recently as general manager – North America for Kemin Nutrisurance. During her tenure, the global business unit saw double-digit sales growth despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and its stress on the supply chain. "I’m thrilled to lead Kemin Nutrisurance and immensely proud to continue the important work my family has built over the last six decades," Nelson said in a press release. "As a pet owner myself, I’m especially excited to be part of this business unit, and I am eager to continue our success and expand upon it to further cement our position as an industry leader." Before joining Kemin Nutrisurance, Nelson was president of Kemin Textile Auxiliaries, operating under the brand Garmon Chemicals, which provides total chemical solutions for the denim and apparel industry. She will begin her new role in October. Alberto Muñoz, currently marketing director for Kemin Nutrisurance, will fill her previous position as general manager – North America for the business unit.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Man wanted for Ape break-in in Des Moines arrested in Tulsa

(Des Moines, IA) -- The man wanted in the break-in at an Iowa non-profit that protects endangered apes has been found. Des Moines Police say 43-year-old Chad Anthony Cooney has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cooney is accused of breaking into the Great Ape Initiative in Des Moines on August...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

1 person shot near Southridge Mall on Monday afternoon

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon on the south side of the city. It happened near DMACC at Southridge Mall around 3:00 pm, but police say no students were involved. Police say the victim was walking north...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man accused of stealing from ‘older’ person

A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an alleged ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. Alan Steven Kessler, 68, of 8720 Cody Dr., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and securities fraud.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy