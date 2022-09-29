Read full article on original website
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
KVUE
KVUE
Pleasant weather expected for Weekend 1 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is right around the corner – and it looks like Mother Nature might cooperate this year!. The current forecast for Friday calls for afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s with partly cloudy conditions. However, we'll be monitoring the possibility of a weak cold front moving through Central Texas either late Friday or early Saturday.
Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club hosts adoption fest
AUSTIN, Texas — This Saturday, the Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club teamed up with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to host an event designed to bring prospective adoptive parents and children currently in foster care together. It was a fun-filled day with outdoor games, activities and...
City of Buda focuses on supporting local businesses
BUDA, Texas — The City of Buda is seeing a lot of growth, but it is still much smaller than its neighboring cities of Austin and Kyle. That is why, many times, people will live in Buda but head to the other cities for work and leisure. The City has been working to change that.
Halloween events in Austin this month
AUSTIN, Texas — It's practically the first Friday of spooky season, and Austin has Halloween-themed events happening all month long. Click on the event names below for more information if you're ready to get in the spooky spirit. Family-friendly events. Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is in full swing, rain...
KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
KVUE
Report: Austin rent fifth highest in the US
Rent rates have almost doubled in the past year in the Austin area. Experts say there's not much relief in sight.
VELA hosts 11th annual 'Be the Light' fundraiser
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday night, Central Texans gathered to raise money for a good cause. VELA's 11th annual "Be the Light" fundraiser was held in South Austin. KVUE Daybreak's Yvonne Nava served as emcee. VELA's vision is to create a community where all families of children with disabilities...
Team Jake walks to raise money for mental health awareness, remembering loved one
AUSTIN, Texas — A local group walked on Saturday to help raise money for the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) while remembering a loved one they lost. On Oct. 1, a local group by the name of "Team Jake" walked as part of the regional "NAMIWalks Your Way" Central Texas campaign. The yearly campaign, which takes place in September, raises money through various local groups and culminates into a walk around Downtown Austin and the Long Center.
KVUE
Community honors Austin police officer killed in car crash
Senior Police Officer Tony Martin was laid to rest Monday. Martin, who served 16 years with APD, was killed in a car crash while driving home from the night shift.
FM 620 and Ladera Boulevard slowly reopen after gas leak forces evacuations
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Lake Travis Fire Rescue reported that a natural gas leak was forcing evacuations in the area of South FM 620 and Ladera Boulevard. The incident was first reported around 2 p.m. near the Chick-Fil-A at that location. Officials noted that buildings within 150 feet of the area were asked to evacuate.
KVUE
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
Suspect arrested in fatal Austin hit-and-run crash
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month. Police said Yolanda Shelby, 54, was traveling south on Crystalbrook Drive and turning east onto Loyola Lane when she was struck by a driver that ran a red light.
KVUE
