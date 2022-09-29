ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase

AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years at its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. Interstate 35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. It strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because that is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
KVUE

Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour, including stop in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — September 2022 just ended but, if you're an Arctic Monkeys fan, September 2023 is probably already on your mind. The British rock band will be promoting their brand-new album, "The Car," which comes out on Oct. 21, with a new tour. The tour will make a stop at Austin's Moody Center on Sept. 15, 2023.
KVUE

Pleasant weather expected for Weekend 1 of ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is right around the corner – and it looks like Mother Nature might cooperate this year!. The current forecast for Friday calls for afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s with partly cloudy conditions. However, we'll be monitoring the possibility of a weak cold front moving through Central Texas either late Friday or early Saturday.
KVUE

Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club hosts adoption fest

AUSTIN, Texas — This Saturday, the Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club teamed up with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to host an event designed to bring prospective adoptive parents and children currently in foster care together. It was a fun-filled day with outdoor games, activities and...
KVUE

City of Buda focuses on supporting local businesses

BUDA, Texas — The City of Buda is seeing a lot of growth, but it is still much smaller than its neighboring cities of Austin and Kyle. That is why, many times, people will live in Buda but head to the other cities for work and leisure. The City has been working to change that.
KVUE

Halloween events in Austin this month

AUSTIN, Texas — It's practically the first Friday of spooky season, and Austin has Halloween-themed events happening all month long. Click on the event names below for more information if you're ready to get in the spooky spirit. Family-friendly events. Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is in full swing, rain...
KVUE

VELA hosts 11th annual 'Be the Light' fundraiser

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday night, Central Texans gathered to raise money for a good cause. VELA's 11th annual "Be the Light" fundraiser was held in South Austin. KVUE Daybreak's Yvonne Nava served as emcee. VELA's vision is to create a community where all families of children with disabilities...
KVUE

Team Jake walks to raise money for mental health awareness, remembering loved one

AUSTIN, Texas — A local group walked on Saturday to help raise money for the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) while remembering a loved one they lost. On Oct. 1, a local group by the name of "Team Jake" walked as part of the regional "NAMIWalks Your Way" Central Texas campaign. The yearly campaign, which takes place in September, raises money through various local groups and culminates into a walk around Downtown Austin and the Long Center.
KVUE

A tennis match that anyone is set to love

AUSTIN, Texas — This Hispanic Heritage Month, KVUE is introducing you to some inspiring people and local change-makers in our community. One Austinite has dedicated his life to matching others with the love of tennis. When playing against Fernando Velasco, anyone will get served. At 79, he's still got...
KVUE

FM 620 and Ladera Boulevard slowly reopen after gas leak forces evacuations

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Lake Travis Fire Rescue reported that a natural gas leak was forcing evacuations in the area of South FM 620 and Ladera Boulevard. The incident was first reported around 2 p.m. near the Chick-Fil-A at that location. Officials noted that buildings within 150 feet of the area were asked to evacuate.
KVUE

Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
KVUE

Suspect arrested in fatal Austin hit-and-run crash

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month. Police said Yolanda Shelby, 54, was traveling south on Crystalbrook Drive and turning east onto Loyola Lane when she was struck by a driver that ran a red light.
KVUE

KVUE

