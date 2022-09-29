Read full article on original website
Metro Council expected to vote on $50 million to help Nashville's homeless
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Tuesday, Metro Council is expected to vote on $50-million dollars, proposed by Mayor John Cooper, to curb the city’s homeless crisis. It comes as places a small camp under an overpass along I-65 demonstrates the never ending cycle of homelessness and Brookmeade Park on Nashville’s west side are in dire need of help.
Grieving mother says Metro Schools isn't doing enough for security
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We are not even to fall break yet and Metro Nashville Schools has suffered death threats, lockdowns and guns in schools. So far, Metro has spent $0 of its $476 million in federal funds to improve security. Two local anti-violence groups say we can’t delay this any longer. We need to act.
Night before final vote on $50 million homeless plan, Metro Council members raise concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council has their final vote Tuesday on how the city will use $50,000,000 to address the homeless crisis in Nashville, but some council members still have serious concerns. Metro Councilwoman Courtney Johnston says it’s not a matter of if this money will be spent...
Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
MNPS teacher said her school failed to warn teachers about student with a gun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A Metro Nashville Public School teacher spoke out after claiming their school failed to warn teachers about a student with a gun. Last month, Metro Nashville Police Department said a 10th grader at Maplewood High School brought a handgun to school loaded with nine rounds and one in the chamber.
Tennessee State Senator Ken Yager announces cancer diagnosis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. On social media he said that he has a great team of doctors who have put him on a good course of treatment. He and his wife Malinda are in good spirits and optimistic.
Gaylord Opryland to pay $630K to resolve hiring discrimination allegations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Popular resort and conference center the Gaylord Opryland has agreed to pay pay $630,722, in back wages after a routine investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor alleged discrimination against 250 Black, Asian and female applicants for housekeeping positions during a two-year period. The U.S....
High school in Murfreesboro mourns unexpected loss of teacher, coach
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high school in Rutherford County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Stephen Williams was a history teacher and coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. The school says he died suddenly and unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
Nashville serial offender deemed incompetent racks up nearly 200 arrests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thomas Harrell, a serial offender here in Nashville, has been arrested nearly 200 times since 2018. These crimes range from burglary to theft and criminal trespassing. Racking up 98 arrests in 2019 alone, with his latest arrest just a few days ago—where Harrell is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end restaurant downtown.
Alex Friedmann settles with state over prison confinement conditions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Correction and Alex Friedmann, the man who was found guilty in an elaborate detention center plot, agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over the way he was imprisoned. The settlement includes policy changes and the payment of almost $50,000 in attorney's fee and costs.
Former Tennessee trooper sentenced for assault reported missing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper who was in court for a sentencing hearing last week has been reported missing. The Columbia Police Department says Harvey Briggs, 54, was last seen Saturday in the Sunnyside area. Police say Briggs made "concerning statements" to his family prior to his leaving. They haven't heard from him since.
Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
Verizon 911 disruption affecting some customers in Tennessee
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Verizon is experiencing a disruption with its 911 system in some parts of Tennessee. The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency says some customers in the county are being affected Tuesday morning. Verizon is reportedly advising callers that they'll hear a 30-second delay before the...
One dead in Rutherford County house fire
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is reported dead after crews reported to a residence fire on Sunday. Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR), Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) responded to a report of a residential structure fire at South Epps Wood Court just before noon Sunday.
VETFEST in Brentwood celebrates military family service
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Middle Tennessee military veterans gathered at Granny White Park in Brentwood Saturday morning for the 5th annual VETFEST. The event began with this heroes stroll to celebrate military families and their continued sacrifices, while also highlighting veteran-owned businesses and resources. FOX 17 News' Erika Glover attended the...
Empty the Shelters: Animals in Maury County need fur-ever homes
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Pups at an animal shelter in Maury County, Tennessee are in need of loving homes. Maury County Animal Services is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation in its nationwide "Empty the Shelters" event. More than 280 shelters across the U.S. are participating in the fall project, including one facility nestled in Middle Tennessee.
Cats impacted by Hurricane Ian looking for fur-ever homes in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After escaping a hurricane-ravaged county in Florida, forty cats arrived at Nashville International Airport Monday morning—and they're in need of fur-ever homes. The animals were brought over from Collier County with help from rescue organizations Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), BISSELL Pet Foundation, and Race...
Sheriff's office: Body found in burning car in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in Middle Tennessee early Monday morning, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Authorities tell FOX 17 News a resident living across the lake at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp observed what appeared to be a car on fire around 6:15 a.m., then immediately called 911.
Plan for hundreds of affordable apartments in E. Nashville may fall through
A plan to add hundreds of affordable apartments to East Nashville could fall through - a promise made by a developer after getting the green light to redevelop RiverChase Apartments. Earlier this year, crews boarded up dozens of doors as residents were forced to leave their homes. Developers moved in...
Multiple people shot in Nashville during targeted Sunday night shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the shooting of multiple people on Sunday night. Police report four people are recovering from the incident, three from gunshot wounds and one from a graze. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening but police say the shooting was targeted. Multiple...
