Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California’s drought deepens, more rural communities are running out of water. Heavy pumping is depleting groundwater supplies that aren’t being replenished by rain and snowmelt. More than 1,200 wells have run dry this year statewide, a nearly 50% increase over the same period last year, according to state data. The groundwater crisis is most severe in the San Joaquin Valley, the country’s most productive agricultural region, where farmers rely more heavily on groundwater because they aren’t getting much water from the state’s depleted reservoirs.
montanarightnow.com
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's dry streak is unlikely to break this winter. State water officials said Monday that the nation's most populous state should prepare for another dry year ahead. The most recent water year ended Friday, marking the state's driest three-year stretch on record. The past year began with historic rainfall in October, only to be followed by the driest January through March in at least a century. Reservoirs that store water for the state are at 69% of their historical levels. Another dry year will increase pressure on residents, farmers and businesses to conserve more water by using less to water lawns and grow crops.
montanarightnow.com
Federal agency to help pay for Mississippi flood control
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal agency has set aside money to help guard Mississippi’s capital city and surrounding areas against flood damage following two deluges in three years. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that it has budgeted $221 million to help fund a flood-control project in the Jackson area. Officials say the current levee system doesn’t protect Jackson and nearby suburbs prone to flood risk. The Pearl River Flood Control Project would widen the river that runs through Jackson. The project will cost $340 million in total. The Army Corps of Engineers still needs to give local officials the final approval to begin construction.
montanarightnow.com
In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from the monster storm will be long and painful. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing Monday. And Ian still is not done. The storm doused Virginia with rain Sunday. It was dissipating as it moved offshore, but officials warned there still was the potential of severe flooding along Virginia's coast and a coastal flood warning was in effect Monday. Ian was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
$20K reward for info on killings of 5 wild horses in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bureau of Land Management officials say a $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada late last year. The BLM announced Monday that the National Mustang Association pledged to double the previous $10,000 reward in the case. Authorities say five mortally wounded horses were discovered Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley, about 30 miles west of Ely. All were located within 600 yards of each other about two miles south of U.S. Highway 50, and an aborted fetus was attached to one of the dead animals. The BLM is investigating and prosecuting the killings as part of the enforcement of the Wild Horses and Burro Act of 1971.
montanarightnow.com
Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection is underway in a third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Questions about guns, secretly recorded conversations and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated the court hearing Monday in Jackson, Michigan. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in the Jackson area. They’re accused of assisting others who were convicted in federal court of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home. Lawyers and the judge are asking questions to weed out biases in the jury pool. Jury selection will resume Tuesday. The trial could last two weeks or more.
montanarightnow.com
EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case
Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in state history involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families. The civil lawsuit involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state, including NFL great Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. The former head of the state's Department of Human Services is at the center. John Davis pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to federal counts of conspiracy and theft and state counts of conspiracy and fraud against the government.
montanarightnow.com
Fergus keeps season momentum going in 45-0 shutout of Lockwood
LOCKWOOD--The Lions played their first varsity homecoming game tonight, but the Fergus Golden Eagles are hoping to spoil the homecoming and keep their season momentum going. Eagles got off to a hot start, scoring their first touchdown early in the first quarter. Their second came midway through the first quarter on a run from quarterback Gage Norslien.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanarightnow.com
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs' attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
Comments / 0