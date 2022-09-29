Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Woonsocket Call
Rockley Photonics Raises Additional Financing
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has obtained $10.0 million of financing from the holders of its Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The agreement also creates a structure for the Company to work with these holders to explore up to $15.0 million in net additional financing in the form of notes which would be convertible into Rockley’s ordinary shares.
Woonsocket Call
CFund Capital to Present at Blockchain Expo North America October 5-6
10/03/2022, Markham, ON // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. The Blockchain Expo North America will return to Santa Clara on the 5-6th October 2022. The Blockchain Expo is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.More than 5,000 blockchain companies and research enthusiasts from around the world are expected to participate.
Woonsocket Call
Stellantis to Announce Third Quarter 2022, Shipments and Revenues on November 3
AMSTERDAM, October 4, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that its Third Quarter 2022 Shipments and Revenues will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022. A live audio webcast and conference call of the Q3 2022 Shipments and Revenues will begin at 1:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woonsocket Call
Halen Technology, a Travel and Mobile Delivery Super App, Launches Security Token Offering (STO), NFTs and Social Tokens for Seed Investors
The distribution of 300 million reward tokens is Halen’s newest perk for participating investors – the super app’s next step into web3 technology of the future will enable digital transfer of tokens. Halen Technology, a community-based super app creating an integrated world of shared services, including flight...
Woonsocket Call
California Governor Vetoes Bill Regulating Cryptos
More than a decade after the introduction of Bitcoin, millions of Americans now hold some kind of digital token. Bitcoin, the largest crypto in the world, boasts more than 80 million users globally while Ethereum is poised to become just as big after the conclusion of the long-awaited ETH merge. In total, there are more than 12,000 cryptocurrencies in the world.
Woonsocket Call
CACI Announces CFO Transition
EVP and CFO Thomas Mutryn Announces His Retirement; Finance SVP Jeffrey MacLauchlan Appointed to Succeed Him. CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced today that Executive Vice President (EVP) Thomas (Tom) A. Mutryn will retire as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer after more than 16 years of service.
Woonsocket Call
Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions Resource 2022: Learn the "Shop Secrets" that Can Help you Negotiate the Labyrinths of Mergers and Acquisitions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Learn the "shop secrets" that can help you negotiate the labyrinths of mergers and acquisitions. This masterful resource analyzes the relevant law and provides a strong dose of practice. It includes advice on structuring deals,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
Onto Innovation Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for October 27, 2022
Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Onto Innovation will host a conference call and audio webcast in connection with its release of the financial results. Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Mark Slicer, chief financial officer, will host the call. The call will take place:
Report: Musk proposes to proceed with Twitter takeover
Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Shares jumped nearly 13% to $47.95 before trading stopped.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Agriculture IoT Industry is Projected to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Agriculture IoT Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Agriculture IoT Market is projected to reach USD 20,470.21 million by 2027 from USD 9,797.09 million in 2021, at a CAGR 13.06% during the forecast period. Market Statistics:. The report...
Woonsocket Call
Angelo Babb offers the benefits entrepreneurs can get from cryptocurrencies
The online world is a part of our social lives, allows us to access entertainment and helps us find information anywhere on the planet. It was only natural that it would eventually create money. This is not digital money, like the one in a video game account. It's a real currency that you can use to buy goods beyond the internet. These are cryptocurrencies and entrepreneurs should be aware of them. Angelo Babb is a specialist in the field and explains why cryptocurrencies have had a positive effect on entrepreneurs.
Woonsocket Call
How DesignSlic Media is Helping Ecommerce Store Owners Boost Their Store Conversion Rates up to 11.65 Times?
Designslic is one of the go-to service providers for a large number of clients that are looking to convert their websites into money-making machines. The company and its experienced staff can easily skyrocket the conversion rate of any ecom stores and thus provide store owners with those dream conversion rates that they’ve always targeted.
Woonsocket Call
$5.84 Billion Worldwide Subscription & Billing Management Industry to 2031 - Rising Penetration of Electronic Media and Devices is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global subscription & billing management market. The global subscription & billing management market is expected to grow from...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Industry is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market (2022-2027) by Device, Technique, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market is estimated to be worth USD 590.32 million in 2022, and is...
Woonsocket Call
The 10X Traffic Suite – helping SOLOpreneurs and small businesses step up their marketing strategies to grow their brands.
The 10X Traffic Suite offers automated, affordable advertising to help businesses stand out in the increasingly competitive market. The 10X Traffic Suite has revolutionized online advertising for solopreneurs and small businesses with its tailored professional advertising campaigns that are affordable and effective. The 10X Traffic Suite has helped many businesses revamp their marketing strategies to be better positioned for success in the ever-evolving digital space.
Woonsocket Call
CultureShift HR Launches Its Online DEI Course for Businesses
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - CultureShift HR, an HR strategy and consultancy firm, is now offering an online, self-paced training course in diversity, equity, and inclusion. "The 4 A's Method," a custom framework created by CEO and Founder Alysha M. Campbell, helps organizations build their own DEI framework with the goal of creating a more inclusive workplace culture.
Woonsocket Call
Global Motorsport Market to Grow by $8.93 Billion During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Motorsport Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The motorsport market is poised to grow by $8.93 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. The report on the motorsport market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Woonsocket Call
Engine Gaming's, Frankly Media and Aggregated Media Announce Partnership
Frankly initiates monetization of Aggregated Media's A8 Esports Digital Linear Channel while maximizing target audience reach. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Frankly Media ("Frankly"), a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels and wholly-owned subsidiary of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), today announced a partnership with Aggregated Media ("A8"), an esports and video game culture media company. The partnership enables Frankly to monetize A8's content via their premium yield advertising services and maximize their audience reach through Frankly's video streaming platform, mobile apps and OTT/CTV.
Woonsocket Call
MAP Protocol, CertiK & NEAR Hosted Web3 007 Gala at Token2049 Singapore, Sparking the Provably Secure Omnichain Future
SINGAPORE - October 3, 2022 - (Newswire.com) MAP Protocol, a fast-growing cross-chain solution is on a mission to make cross-chain secure and easy for all by providing projects with a provably secure, easy-to-integrate, and truly decentralized omnichain infrastructure, with instant finality. MAP Protocol co-hosted one of the major Token2049 side events — Web3 007 Gala on Sept. 28, 2022 at Mount Faber Park Ballroom — alongside CertiK and NEAR Protocol. Additional support at the event was shared with Alchemy Pay, Mercuryo, Playverse, and Barter Network with Cointelegraph China, CoinDesk, NEAR Insider, TK Media & Venture and Asia Blockchain Association as media partners.
Comments / 0