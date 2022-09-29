Read full article on original website
Recurly Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report
Recurly enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud that map each touchpoint and interaction to a single person, enriching those identities with third-party data. Recurly today announced that it has been recognized as an Identity & Enrichment leader in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack...
Engine Gaming's, Frankly Media and Aggregated Media Announce Partnership
Frankly initiates monetization of Aggregated Media's A8 Esports Digital Linear Channel while maximizing target audience reach. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Frankly Media ("Frankly"), a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels and wholly-owned subsidiary of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), today announced a partnership with Aggregated Media ("A8"), an esports and video game culture media company. The partnership enables Frankly to monetize A8's content via their premium yield advertising services and maximize their audience reach through Frankly's video streaming platform, mobile apps and OTT/CTV.
Accenture Collaborates with Mars to Develop “Factory of the Future” Using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is working with Mars, the global leader in confectionary, food, and pet care products and services, to transform and modernize its global manufacturing operations with artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, edge technology and digital twins. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005151/en/. Accenture is...
iQor Celebrates Customer Service Week 2022
IQor Honors Employees Dedicated to Providing the Most Sought-After Customer Service to Millions of Consumers for Global Brands. iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, celebrates Customer Service Week 2022 this week. More than 35,000 dedicated iQor customer support employees across 10 countries will participate in the week-long celebration October 3-7.
$5.84 Billion Worldwide Subscription & Billing Management Industry to 2031 - Rising Penetration of Electronic Media and Devices is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global subscription & billing management market. The global subscription & billing management market is expected to grow from...
Rockley Photonics Raises Additional Financing
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has obtained $10.0 million of financing from the holders of its Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The agreement also creates a structure for the Company to work with these holders to explore up to $15.0 million in net additional financing in the form of notes which would be convertible into Rockley’s ordinary shares.
How DesignSlic Media is Helping Ecommerce Store Owners Boost Their Store Conversion Rates up to 11.65 Times?
Designslic is one of the go-to service providers for a large number of clients that are looking to convert their websites into money-making machines. The company and its experienced staff can easily skyrocket the conversion rate of any ecom stores and thus provide store owners with those dream conversion rates that they’ve always targeted.
Global Solar Direct Drive Refrigerator & Freezers Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Arena Instrumentation, B Medical Systems, Dulas and Godrej Appliances Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Solar Direct Drive Refrigerator & Freezers Market Research Report by Position (Chest and Upright), Capacity, End-Use, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Solar Direct Drive Refrigerator &...
Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Almac, Arup Laboratories and Biocartis Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher's research report suggests that the Asia-Pacific companion diagnostics market is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecasted years 2022-2028. China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, ASEAN countries, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are considered in the region.
NX Lighting Controls Offers New Wireless Controls Delivering Easy and Efficient Lighting Control for Any Application on One Common Platform
New to the Current lighting controls portfolio are simple and scalable options that let customers think bigger without the usual bottlenecks. NX Lighting Controls wireless controls are expressly designed to be contractor-friendly for straightforward installation and commissioning, making it much easier to provide intuitive room-based, zonal and networked control of environments without the extra training investment. With solutions for wireless, wired and hybrid configurations, NX gives lighting pros the control they crave including:
The Worldwide Agriculture IoT Industry is Projected to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Agriculture IoT Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Agriculture IoT Market is projected to reach USD 20,470.21 million by 2027 from USD 9,797.09 million in 2021, at a CAGR 13.06% during the forecast period. Market Statistics:. The report...
DNEG Appoints Daniel Jurow as Chief Operating Officer
Former Technicolor and R/GA Executive Joins VFX & Animation Leader in London. DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today that former Technicolor and R/GA executive Daniel Jurow has been hired as Chief Operating Officer. Jurow, who brings more than two decades of creative industry experience to the role, will be based out of DNEG’s London studio, reporting directly to DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra.
The 10X Traffic Suite – helping SOLOpreneurs and small businesses step up their marketing strategies to grow their brands.
The 10X Traffic Suite offers automated, affordable advertising to help businesses stand out in the increasingly competitive market. The 10X Traffic Suite has revolutionized online advertising for solopreneurs and small businesses with its tailored professional advertising campaigns that are affordable and effective. The 10X Traffic Suite has helped many businesses revamp their marketing strategies to be better positioned for success in the ever-evolving digital space.
CACI Announces CFO Transition
EVP and CFO Thomas Mutryn Announces His Retirement; Finance SVP Jeffrey MacLauchlan Appointed to Succeed Him. CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced today that Executive Vice President (EVP) Thomas (Tom) A. Mutryn will retire as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer after more than 16 years of service.
New Research from Pearl Offers Insight into Dental Patient Trust and Perceptions of Technology
71% of patients would be more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they were using AI software to assist in x-ray evaluation. Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. Overwhelmingly, patients support the use of advanced technologies and are more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they are using artificial intelligence to assist in evaluating x-rays, according to a key finding from the Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey report.
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Industry is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market (2022-2027) by Device, Technique, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market is estimated to be worth USD 590.32 million in 2022, and is...
Cosmetic Packaging Now Has Launched A Fast And Convenient Laboratory Grade Cosmetics Container Company
With the supply chain making it more and more difficult to obtain cosmetics containers, Cosmetic Packaging Now is revolutionizing the process. They offer custom, bulk, and stock items to provide whatever their clients need. When developing a new cosmetics or skincare line, packaging is crucial. The container a product is...
MST Solutions and Banner Health Launch Self-Service Medicare Shop and Enroll Portal
MST Solutions is excited to announce the next phase of our long-term partnership with Banner Health. In collaboration towards Banner Health’s growth goals for its mission to provide high quality care for its beneficiaries, MST Solutions and Banner Health’s project taskforce has launched a self-service, Medicare Shop and Enroll portal built on a Salesforce Industries platform. This new, dynamic portal will make it easier for members to research the best Medicare programs for their unique needs, compare plans, and enroll in one easy flow. The self-service portal also has built-in drug comparison and provider look-up capabilities that further enrich and empower the member experience.
NAHQ’s New Research Reveals Missing Component to Advancing Healthcare Quality, Safety, and System Sustainability
Groundbreaking research focused on advancing critical healthcare priorities through expanded competencies for quality and safety workforce development. The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) this week released groundbreaking research on the advancement of the quality and safety agenda in a new workforce report titled “Healthcare Quality and Safety Workforce Report, New Imperatives for Quality and Safety Mean New Imperatives for Workforce Development.” The research sought to answer the question: “Is today’s healthcare workforce doing the work that will advance clinical priorities of quality, safety, equity, value, and system sustainability?” Findings indicate the answer is no.
Global Motorsport Market to Grow by $8.93 Billion During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Motorsport Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The motorsport market is poised to grow by $8.93 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. The report on the motorsport market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
