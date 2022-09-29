ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Microsoft really wants people to know it buying Activision-Blizzard is a good thing for all platforms

Acquisitions have become a regular occurrence in the gaming industry, with the frequency of major purchases only increasing over the last several years. This includes a $68.7 billion deal from Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard on Jan. 18—something that has become the focal point of a larger conversation around the health and competitiveness of the industry.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

How to fix the LS-0016 error in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games currently out right now, drawing in millions of players every year. Since Epic Games is constantly evolving Fortnite with new content, it makes sense that it might occasionally run into some bugs. Right now, many players are encountering the LS-0016 error...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy