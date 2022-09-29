One thousand, one hundred days. A lot can happen in that time. Over the past 1100 days, Syracuse Football won 13 games, the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic took place, and 56 different songs topped the charts. It's also been 1100 days since Wagner College won a football game. The Seahawks haven’t tasted victory since defeating Long Island University 24-14 on September 28, 2019. 23 losses later, Wagner will attempt to snap that streak Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome against Syracuse.

