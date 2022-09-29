Read full article on original website
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying about KC’s 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying about the “Sunday Night Football” win.
Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news
The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
Last Chance for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Scotty Miller?
While he may be a favorite for Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speedster may be running out of lives.
FOX Sports
Bucs TE Brate allowed to re-enter game after concussion
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after earlier colliding with a teammate and being allowed to re-enter the game. Brate was shaken up just before...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4: Chiefs top Buccaneers, Packers outlast Pats in OT
The fourth Sunday of the NFL season came to a close with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs coming away with an impressive double-digit road win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Earlier, Dallas beat NFC East rival Washington,. topped Indianapolis on the road, and Seattle won a wild...
Bucs lose against Chiefs in sloppy fashion, 41-31
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost against the Kansas City Chiefs 41-31 Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs have now lost their second game in a row and are 2-2. Tampa Bay will play the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9., at Raymond...
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Explains Cameron Brate Concussion Timeline
The Tampa Bay coach detailed how the team attended to its injured tight end during Sunday night’s game against Kansas City.
Yardbarker
ESPN's Booger McFarland says defense is Bucs' biggest concern
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 2-2 after getting beaten soundly by the Kansas City Chiefs 41-31 on Sunday night. One ESPN analyst shared what he feels is the biggest concern for the team. Booger McFarland spoke on “Monday Night Countdown” ahead of the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game....
atozsports.com
Buccaneers HC comments on dangerous situation involving player
After it was revealed that Cameron Brate suffered a concussion, questions immediately arose pertaining to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL, and the collective concussion protocol that seemingly didn’t protect Brate. This is due to the events that led after the hit that supposedly gave Brate the concussion, in...
ESPN analyst shares biggest concern about Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 2-2 after getting beaten soundly by the Kansas City Chiefs 41-31 on Sunday night. One ESPN analyst shared what he feels is the biggest concern for the team. Booger McFarland spoke on “Monday Night Countdown” ahead of the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game....
