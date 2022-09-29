A new garden at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry is not just for showing off flowers. The garden near Bray Hall is filled with late-blooming plants native to Central New York. It’s part of SUNY ESF’s efforts in the Bee Campus USA program, a coalition of schools creating more native pollinator habitats and reducing pesticide use. ESF Pollinator Ecologist Molly Jacobson said the initiative is vital for cities like Syracuse.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO