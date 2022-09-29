Read full article on original website
waer.org
It's official: A chip manufacturer is moving in to the Town of Clay
Standing on stage at Syracuse University with a screen in the background that read "Micron is coming to New York," U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer confirmed the semiconducter manufacturer will make its home in Onondaga County's town of Clay. Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Continue to check back...
waer.org
Protesters still rallying against Onondaga County aquarium
Near the site where Onondaga County plans to build an $85 million aquarium, more than 100 tenants and community members showed up on Sunday night at the Syracuse Inner Harbor to oppose the construction. The protesters claim the project, which was approved in August, represents a misplacement of county and...
waer.org
ESF garden gives bees, butterflies a boost on their way out of town
A new garden at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry is not just for showing off flowers. The garden near Bray Hall is filled with late-blooming plants native to Central New York. It’s part of SUNY ESF’s efforts in the Bee Campus USA program, a coalition of schools creating more native pollinator habitats and reducing pesticide use. ESF Pollinator Ecologist Molly Jacobson said the initiative is vital for cities like Syracuse.
waer.org
Syracuse Football Looks For 5-0 Start Against Woeful Wagner
One thousand, one hundred days. A lot can happen in that time. Over the past 1100 days, Syracuse Football won 13 games, the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic took place, and 56 different songs topped the charts. It's also been 1100 days since Wagner College won a football game. The Seahawks haven’t tasted victory since defeating Long Island University 24-14 on September 28, 2019. 23 losses later, Wagner will attempt to snap that streak Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome against Syracuse.
