ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gangsters are jailed for murdering their pal Billy Da Kid because they organised 'ride-out' that saw him gunned down by rival gang

By Alastair Lockhart For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Three gangsters have been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend nicknamed 'Billy the Kid' following a landmark trial.

Billy McCullagh, 27, was killed by gang rivals as his side's revenge ride-out ended in 'crushing defeat'.

He was shot twice in the back amid a hail of bullets and was left to die in a street on the Stonebridge Estate in Harlesden, north-west London, in the early hours of July 16 2020.

The person or people who fired the fatal shots were never identified, leading prosecutors to charge members of his own side who initiated the shoot-out with his murder.

In August, an Old Bailey jury convicted Issa Seed, 26, Adel Yussuf, 25, and Daniel Mensah, 32, from north-west London, of murder.

The home-side homicide case is believed to be the first of its kind to be brought in England and Wales.

The convictions were on the basis that the men engaged in a shoot-out with the opposition in which both sides agreed to shoot and be shot at - so they fired their own guns knowing it was a virtual certainty that the other side would fire back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qg0dh_0iFNY60Y00
Billy McCullagh, 27, was shot dead in 2020 after a shoot-out ended in a crushing defeat for his gang

On Friday, Seed, Yussuf and Mensah were each jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years for murder.

They were handed concurrent sentences of life with a minimum term of 16 years for conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and a determinate sentence of 15 years for possession of a firearm.

Sentencing, Judge Philip Katz KC told them: 'Billy McCullagh died a very public death, gunned down in a hail of bullets on the Stonebridge estate.

'You had agreed that at least one person would be shot in the street and at least caused really serious harm.

'As soon as you got to your destination the obvious risk that any number of people would be killed is one you were prepared to take.'

What followed must have been 'completely terrifying' for anyone caught up in the violence, the judge said.

He added: 'I accept that the three of you never realised you would end up in the dock accused of Billy McCullagh's murder.

'But anyone in this country who willingly participates in a gun battle in the street should not be surprised if the law holds him accountable for any loss of life as a result.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNnSD_0iFNY60Y00
Police at the scene of the shooting in July 2020 - no members of the rival gang were shot and the member who hit McCullagh with two fatal bullets was never found 

Judge Katz noted the victim had 'two sides' to him, a caring and thoughtful father-to-be - who never lived to meet his baby daughter - and Billy the Kid, the gangster.

Mr McCullagh was a prominent member of a gang collective identified by red colours and was principally associated with the Harrow Road Boys who were 'at war' with the blue side, the Thugs of Stonebridge.

The court heard that Mr McCullagh's death was part of ongoing gang war between the blue and red sides, with incidents dating back to 2018.

Between 2018 and 2020 there were at least seven shootings involving the rival gangs in the case.

A gun used in a previous murder in a case of mistaken identity was used to kill Mr McCullagh and has never been recovered, the court heard.

On the day of his death, Mr McCullagh travelled from St Raphael's Estate in Brent in a stolen vehicle with Seed, Yussuf and Mensah armed with at least two guns.

The plan was to launch a 'surprise attack' on the rival gang in retribution for the fatal stabbing of a friend the day before but instead they encountered a 'gun fight'.

Jurors were told that bullets 'flew in all directions' with at least eight 9mm rounds fired at the stolen Land Rover containing Mr McCullagh and the defendants.

Four bullets hit the vehicle, two rounds went into Mr McCullagh's back, and one struck Seed in the leg.

Afterwards, Seed was taken to hospital, the vehicle was burnt out and the guns hidden.

Police pieced together events by a combination of phones, CCTV and forensic evidence.

Mr McCullagh was later 'memorialised' in an online music video that was a 'brazen and provocative celebration of his gang lifestyle', Judge Katz said.

The judge said: 'Police perceived that video as a threat and tried to have it taken down - without success.'

He added: 'There can be little confidence that this war has ended.'

Following the verdicts, the Metropolitan Police vowed to continue the search for those who fired the fatal shots.

Comments / 14

Gene Criss
3d ago

when are these younger generations going to know and understand....NONE OF THEM ARE "GANGSTER'S",..... their just a bunch of punk kid wanna be's!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(1)
11
Miller Joseph
4d ago

What fails to mention this “article” is that the ones that got arrested are anti monarchy, and the grup that shot Billy have strong ties to the monarchy. Btw Scotland Yard knows very well who shot him , they have it on tape

Reply
4
AP_001981.ec7622eb610a4cea9e83a338ea9d1ab0.1123
4d ago

There are two negatives that could happen to one who engages in the gang life, jail and death. When will people learn.

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

'I'm fading, I'm going to die': Asthmatic black man died while lying handcuffed and pleading for help on Brixton street after Met Police cop said 'he's playing the whole poor me, poor me routine'

A black man with severe asthma told officers 'I'm fading, I'm going to die' before suffering a cardiac arrest and dying whilst held by the Met Police, a report found. Ian McDonald-Taylor, 54, pleaded for help as he became very short of breath while under arrest on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, on 29 June 2019 but his pleas were dismissed as 'a load of nonsense'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy The Kid
Daily Mail

School releases chilling drugs gang video warning middle class pupils are being blackmailed into becoming dealers by county lines criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating pictures

A school has released a chilling video warning that well-off pupils are at risk of being blackmailed into county lines drug dealing by criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating photographs. The police-backed film by Year 7 and 8 pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in the affluent town...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Gang Violence#Guns#Street Gang#Gangster#Violent Crime#The Stonebridge Estate
The Independent

Woman, 28, killed after being run over ‘multiple times’ yards from her door is named by police

Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 28-year-old woman who was killed after being deliberately run over ‘multiple times’ in a hit-and-run outside her home.Caragh Eaton was left with catastrophic injuries after being mowed down and left for dead just yards from her front door in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.Emergency services rushed to the scene in Field Edge Drive at 4.45pm on Tuesday (6/9) but she was pronounced dead a short time later.Officers discovered an abandoned black Land Rover nearby and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder.He remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.Leicestershire Police on Friday released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

631K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy