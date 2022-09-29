Need hurricane supplies? Here’s a list of shortages at Beaufort Co. grocery stores

This story will be updated, so please check back often. To update our coverage or to add the status of your own location, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com.

As Tropical Storm Ian approaches, it’s important to be prepared. In the event of flooding, power outages and other shortages, the National Weather Service recommends stocking up on the following hurricane essentials:

A week’s worth of water and food, ideally non-perishable foods (canned food, dried fruits and vegetables, grains, nuts, etc.)

30 days’ worth of medication and personal supplies

Flashlights, batteries and portable chargers for cell phones

Fuel for vehicles

Cash

Weeks’ worth of food and supplies for pets

As many Lowcountry residents scramble to purchase the same supplies, however, local supermarkets are vulnerable to shortages of these essential items. Here’s a list of shortages at Beaufort County’s grocery stores:

Walmart on Bluffton Road in Bluffton has a number of near-empty shelves: poultry, eggs, paper towels, toilet paper and portable chargers.

All Walmart locations in Beaufort and Jasper counties are closing at 5 p.m. Thursday and plan to reopen 7 a.m. Saturday. Click here for a complete list of closures.

Walmart on SC 170 (Robert Smalls Parkway) in Beaufort has a shortage of bottled water. As of 10:30 Thursday morning, only a limited number of Aquafina packages were available.

Publix on SC 170 (Robert Smalls Parkway) in Beaufort is running low on water. The parking lot is full and aisles are busy, but all other shelves for essentials are nearly full. At 12:15 p.m. Thursday, a delivery truck parked at the side of the store to restock.

Food Lion on SC 128 (Parris Island Gateway) in Beaufort is running low on paper towels and toilet paper. Water shelves are nearly empty, but similar to other stores, stacks of bottled water are displayed on wooden pallets throughout the store.

While many bottled water shelves in Beaufort County are empty, some supermarkets — like Port Royal’s Food Lion on Parris Island Gateway — have packages displayed on pallets scattered throughout the store.

Piggy Wiggly on Ribaut Road in Port Royal is running low on water, but all other shelves are fairly full. There are no plans to close yet, says an employee: “We’re taking it day by day.”