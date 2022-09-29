Read full article on original website
Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Hub Group: Here's What You Need To Know
Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Hub Group HUBG and lower its price target from $83.00 to $74.00. Shares of Hub Group are trading up 0.87% over the last 24 hours, at $72.17 per share. A move to $74.00 would account for a 2.54% increase...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nucor Stock In The Last 10 Years
Nucor NUE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.67%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion. Buying $100 In NUE: If an investor had bought $100 of NUE stock 10 years ago, it...
A Look At Bitcoin As The Crypto Works Its Way Toward An Oct. 10 Decision Deadline
Bitcoin BTC/USD was bouncing up almost 3% higher in tandem with the general market on Monday, which was spiking about 2.7% higher. The apex cryptocurrency was muted over the weekend, declining slightly on lower-than-average volume, which indicated consolidation. Bitcoin's most recent consolidation has been taking place within a triangle formation...
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry On How Current Market Differs From Dot-Com Bubble Burst: 'Only Way Out Is By Trampling Each Other'
Legendary investor Michael Burry, who famously bet against the housing market in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, is known to be skeptical about passive investing. On Sunday, “The Big Short” investor said passive investing has steadily inflated over the last decade and the only way to get out of the "overcrowded theatre" is "by trampling each other."
