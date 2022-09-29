ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DaniLeigh Speaks After B. Simone Was Removed From Her 'Wild N' Out' Episode

By Tony M. Centeno
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

DaniLeigh is clearing the air about her recent experience on Wild N' Out after cast member B. Simone commented on the singer's alleged request to keep her out of the episode Dani appeared in.

On Wednesday night, September 28, the My Side singer jumped on Instagram Live to address the rumors about her beef with B. Simone. DaniLeigh said that her team did make the request, but claimed it wasn't "a demand." She emphasized that she is not cool with Simone so she didn't want to feel "mad awkward and uncomfortable" by sitting next to hear during the taping.

“Me and B. Simone are not cool," DaniLeigh said during the live session. "So, I just—my team asked if she doesn’t do the episode that I do, respectfully. It was never anything to be like, ‘I’m a diva, I don’t want’—I thought it’d be more mature to not have us sitting next to each other on a show, making it mad awkward and uncomfortable. I’m protecting my peace. I’m protecting my heart on the situation. It wasn’t petty. She was actually there, so I’m sure she got paid. It wasn’t to take nobody from nobody’s pocket.”

DaniLeigh's explanation came after B. Simone confirmed reports that Dani's team asked show producers to remove her from the show while the singer was present for the taping.

“I don’t agree with it, but I understand it," B. said on the Tamron Hall Show earlier this week. "Especially, you know she’s not that mature. We’re just going to have grace for her moving forward."

Find out where DaniLeigh and B. Simone's issues came from by listening to The Breakfast Club's break-down of the situation above.

Danileigh
