Sun rises Friday on Phoenix's improved Cholla Trail

 5 days ago

The Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain will reopen to the public on Friday, Sept. 30, with amenities that include drinking fountains, restrooms and bike racks.

The trail has been closed since 2020 due to construction and a trailhead realignment , which moves the trailhead from Cholla Lane to Invergordon Road.

Since the closure, the upper reaches of the trail have been improved with the removal of unstable boulders, upgrades to the trailhead and the addition of trail posts and “wayfinding efforts – important safety improvements for the trail,” a city release stated.

“Knowing the public interest and popularity, I'm excited for the reopening of Cholla Trail as a safer trail experience for hikers and nearby residents," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.

“This project is a win-win for residents and hikers alike. Yet, it is important to remember that - even with these wonderful new amenities - it is still very important to hike safely by taking the necessary precautions to avoid heat illness and hiking injuries."

Phoenix council member Sal DiCiccio thanked area residents and hikers for their patience during the project.

“The new trail will reduce foot traffic on Cholla Lane, as well as provide new amenities to hikers with a drinking fountain and bathroom," he said

What to Expect

Beginning Sept. 30, the trailhead will open at sunrise and close at sunset. Drinking water will be available but due to nearby residential construction, there will be no chilled water or restroom lights until power can be provided , which is expected to occur by late 2022.

Parking

Parking for Cholla Trail will continue to be along Invergordon Road which now includes dedicated spaces for rideshare services to pick up and drop off hikers.

In preparation for the opening of Cholla Trail, the Phoenix Fire Department will be doing some staging as part of training exercises along Invergordon Road in the coming weeks.

Take a Hike, Do it Right

More than 200 hikers are rescued annually from  the Phoenix desert and mountain parks and preserves. This simple checklist can help keep you from becoming a statistic. Before you hike, follow the Take a Hike, Do it Right guidelines to ensure a safe hike. Learn more at Phoenix.gov/parks/trails/

