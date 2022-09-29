Brooklyn robbery: Man put in chokehold, mugged on Bushwick street

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of robbers who put a man in a chokehold on a Bushwick street and stole his cellphone.

The victim, 29, was walking along Starr Street near Irving Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sept. 21 when the duo approached him and pinned him against a parked car, officials said Thursday.

“My boy has a gun,” one of the muggers told the victim, according to authorities. “Give us everything you got. Make it easy.”

When the victim started to scream, one of the thieves put him in a chokehold, causing him to lose consciousness, police said. The crooks then fled with the victim’s iPhone and AirPod headphones, officials said.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was treated for what authorities described as minor injuries.

Investigators on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspects, who were last seen entering the Jefferson Street subway station on the L line, about a block from the scene of the robbery.

One of the suspects is believed to be in his mid-30s, about 6-foot-1, and 270 pounds with a large build. He’s bald, has a goatee, and was last seen wearing glasses, a t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers, police said.

Investigators described the other suspect as about 30, 5-foot-10, and 130 pounds with a slim build. He sported a full beard, short hair, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, multi-colored shorts, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

