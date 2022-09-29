Film Fest 919 formally announced its return for fifth year and unveiled its slate of films on Monday. The film festival, which is based in Chapel Hill, will be held from Wednesday, October 19 through Sunday, October 23. After adjusting its screening of films for the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior editions, the 2022 Film Fest 919 marks a full return to indoor movie theaters. Festival organizers revealed the programming will once again be at Silverspot Cinema in University Place, but will add screenings at The Lumina Theater in Southern Village too.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO