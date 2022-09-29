ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Festifall Arts Markets Return To Downtown Chapel Hill, Brimming With Local Artists, Artisans and Performers

Chapel Hill’s annual arts festival returns this October, spanning multiple days, and featuring dozens of local artisans, diverse performances, and interactive arts experiences. Planned by Chapel Hill Community Arts & Culture, Festifall Arts Markets & More will activate 140 West Plaza on Franklin Street on three consecutive Saturdays, October 8, 15, and 22, from 1-6 pm.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill’s Film Fest 919 Shares Movie Lineup for 5th Festival

Film Fest 919 formally announced its return for fifth year and unveiled its slate of films on Monday. The film festival, which is based in Chapel Hill, will be held from Wednesday, October 19 through Sunday, October 23. After adjusting its screening of films for the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior editions, the 2022 Film Fest 919 marks a full return to indoor movie theaters. Festival organizers revealed the programming will once again be at Silverspot Cinema in University Place, but will add screenings at The Lumina Theater in Southern Village too.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: Heels Have ‘A Chance’

Three take-aways from Carolina’s pleasing 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. The Hokies (along with Commonwealth cousin Virginia) may be the worst team in the ACC, a shadow of what they used to be. The ACC Coastal Division and the mythical “State Championship” are still out there for the Tar...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Mondays With Mack: A Major Step Forward

UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined Aaron Keck this morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. Brown and the Tar Heels got a feel-good win Saturday afternoon, defeating Virginia Tech 41-10 in a soggy Kenan Stadium. It avenged a tough loss to the Hokies in 2021’s season opener, and moved Carolina to 1-0 in the ACC. UNC won’t be back at home for almost a month, with two road games and a bye week up next.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Wins Numerous Weekly Accolades

The honors keep rolling in for star UNC quarterback Drake Maye. After his 363-yard performance in a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech last Saturday in which he accounted for five total touchdowns, Maye was named the ACC Quarterback and Rookie of the Week, a member of the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and a Manning Award Star of the Week. It’s the second time Maye has won the quarterback award, and the third time he’s won the rookie award.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

