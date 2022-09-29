ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Summerville residents saw inches of standing water from Hurricane Ian

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) -- Hurricane Ian flooded the Clemson Terrace neighborhood in Summerville. The standing water left behind from the storm turned yards into ponds. Several inches of the ground were covered as the rain came down Friday. The Town of Summerville closed its facilities Friday, September 30, as they...
Hurricane Ian brings strong winds, flooding to Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, bringing with it damaging winds and flooding throughout the Lowcountry. The strong winds began Thursday night, but conditions really began to deteriorate around 9:00 a.m. Friday as some of the hurricane’s worst bands […]
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveys beaches for sand lost after Ian

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — After a tropical storm or hurricane moves through the Lowcountry, the Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a survey on beaches through South Carolina to measure how much sand was lost. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, data was collected...
Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.

Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
Smoke rises over peninsula after downtown Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Nearly a dozen fire trucks rushed to put out flames that sparked at a two-story home in downtown Charleston on Monday, October 3. The fire was reported a little before 2:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Smoke could be seen for miles. The...
Charleston County parks update after Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Park & Recreation center shared an update on the county's park after Hurricane Ian led to its closures. Tonight’s Dancing on the Cooper has been canceled due to storm-related electrical issues at the Mount Pleasant Pier. Most Charleston County Parks and...
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked. The crash happened around mile marker 210 near Aviation Avenue and has the two left lanes blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. As of 6:40 a.m., only the left lane was listed as...
Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners on Pawleys Island are starting to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, rain and flooding to the area. A day after Ian hit Pawleys Island with 85 mph winds as a Category 1 hurricane, residents are starting to file back into the island to check out the damage not only to their homes but to the Pawleys Island Pier.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast throughout the day Friday before eventually making landfall near Georgetown just after 2:00 p.m. The Category 1 storm knocked out power to thousands of people and brought heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds to much of the Lowcountry. Law enforcement urged residents to stay […]
Tropical Storm Ian not done yet as it heads toward SC coast

Throughout the day on Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian churned a painfully destructive path through the middle of Florida as a powerful category four. Now it’s spinning off Florida’s east coast and heading north towards South Carolina. At 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29, Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties were all...
Bridges will stay open during Hurricane Ian: CCSO

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/30/22 at 11 a.m.) -- Sustained winds in Charleston are clocking in in the low 30s. Wind gusts are reported in the high 40s. Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say area bridges will not be closed due to high winds during Hurricane Ian.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

