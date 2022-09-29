Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Summerville residents saw inches of standing water from Hurricane Ian
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) -- Hurricane Ian flooded the Clemson Terrace neighborhood in Summerville. The standing water left behind from the storm turned yards into ponds. Several inches of the ground were covered as the rain came down Friday. The Town of Summerville closed its facilities Friday, September 30, as they...
Hurricane Ian brings strong winds, flooding to Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, bringing with it damaging winds and flooding throughout the Lowcountry. The strong winds began Thursday night, but conditions really began to deteriorate around 9:00 a.m. Friday as some of the hurricane’s worst bands […]
abcnews4.com
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveys beaches for sand lost after Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — After a tropical storm or hurricane moves through the Lowcountry, the Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a survey on beaches through South Carolina to measure how much sand was lost. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, data was collected...
The Post and Courier
Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.
Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Smoke rises over peninsula after downtown Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Nearly a dozen fire trucks rushed to put out flames that sparked at a two-story home in downtown Charleston on Monday, October 3. The fire was reported a little before 2:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Smoke could be seen for miles. The...
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
abcnews4.com
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
WJCL
National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems that could soon develop in the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hurricane Ian may have largely spared the greater Savannah area last week. But hurricane season isn't over yet. The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. As of 2 a.m. Monday, an area of low pressure several hundred miles south of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Charleston County parks update after Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Park & Recreation center shared an update on the county's park after Hurricane Ian led to its closures. Tonight’s Dancing on the Cooper has been canceled due to storm-related electrical issues at the Mount Pleasant Pier. Most Charleston County Parks and...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked. The crash happened around mile marker 210 near Aviation Avenue and has the two left lanes blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. As of 6:40 a.m., only the left lane was listed as...
live5news.com
Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners on Pawleys Island are starting to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, rain and flooding to the area. A day after Ian hit Pawleys Island with 85 mph winds as a Category 1 hurricane, residents are starting to file back into the island to check out the damage not only to their homes but to the Pawleys Island Pier.
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster tours Georgetown County following Hurricane Ian landfall, destruction
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Saturday, Governor Henry McMaster and state officials toured the damage and clean-up efforts throughout Georgetown County. Georgetown and Pawleys Island were two of the hardest hit areas as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the county, according to the National Weather Service. McMaster, draped by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast throughout the day Friday before eventually making landfall near Georgetown just after 2:00 p.m. The Category 1 storm knocked out power to thousands of people and brought heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds to much of the Lowcountry. Law enforcement urged residents to stay […]
The Post and Courier
Tropical Storm Ian not done yet as it heads toward SC coast
Throughout the day on Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian churned a painfully destructive path through the middle of Florida as a powerful category four. Now it’s spinning off Florida’s east coast and heading north towards South Carolina. At 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29, Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties were all...
abcnews4.com
Goats not returning in Murrells Inlet this season after island suffers damage, erosion
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The infamous goats on goat island in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the season after Hurricane Ian damaged their island. The goats were moved Thursday ahead of the storm and brought to a local farm to stay safe. They live on goat...
abcnews4.com
Four storm-related deaths reported in North Carolina as cleanup from Ian continues
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — As Ian finally moves out of the Carolinas, state officials are cautioning residents to be safe while cleaning up, as four deaths have already been reported in North Carolina. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power...
abcnews4.com
Bridges will stay open during Hurricane Ian: CCSO
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/30/22 at 11 a.m.) -- Sustained winds in Charleston are clocking in in the low 30s. Wind gusts are reported in the high 40s. Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say area bridges will not be closed due to high winds during Hurricane Ian.
NHC: Ian to strengthen into Category 1 hurricane off South Carolina coast
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to restrengthen into a Category 1 hurricane off the South Carolina coast on Thursday evening. The storm is forecast to approach the coast by 8:00 a.m. Friday morning somewhere near Charleston. “As we head toward the middle part of the day Friday, most likely, this would be […]
abcnews4.com
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
abcnews4.com
Second phase of Camp Hall Commerce Park campus 4 construction begins in Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Phase two of construction of the Campus 4 in Camp Hall Commerce Park is underway. The second phase involves the construction of a 1,123,360-sq-ft industrial facility on 110.6 acres of land. “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made on Phase I of this project, and...
Comments / 0