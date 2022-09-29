Read full article on original website
Storm cleanup continues in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Storm cleanup continues in Eastern Orangeburg County as Holly Hill residents spent hours cleaning up debris in their yards. “This was pretty big. We’ve had a couple of other scares but as you can see with all the bags and all the rubbish we couldn’t even get up into the driveway," said Holly Hill resident Bonnie Trischler.
WIS-TV
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
SCDOT to replace US 301 bridges over Four Hole Swamp in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced plans for the replacement of US 301 bridges over Four Hole Swamp in Orangeburg County. Both the north- and south-bound bridges will be replaced and the shoulders along the route will be widened. The $23 million project is...
DHEC to host community health fair Wednesday, Oct. 5
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be hosting a community health, wellness and safety fair at the agency's 2600 Bull St. location. The public is invited to attend this free event and come out to meet representatives from local health and...
Orangeburg County Fair returns for 111th year
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's October which means the Orangeburg County Fair is back and in it's 111th year. “I do a lot of fairs. This is by far my favorite fair. This is a country fair. Everybody is friendly," said Jason Wilkey of Five Star Wilkey Farms. Wilkey's...
abccolumbia.com
Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia: Avoid these streets and intersections during heavy rainfall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections. City officials urge individuals to avoid these streets and intersections after heavy rainfall and severe weather to prevent accidents:. Main and Whaley. Gervais and Laurens. Blossom and Henderson. Blossom and Saluda.
abccolumbia.com
SC Highway Patrol: Vehicle collision in Newberry leaves one man dead
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Newberry County Coroner’s Office are investigating a one car motor vehicle collision on Sept. 30 that left one man dead. The incident occurred on Holy Trinity Church in the late evening hours. Officials say the deceased, Paul Edward...
2,500 without power following crash in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
Trees down in Columbia on businesses, homes after Hurricane Ian rolls through
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We're seeing the consequences of Hurricane Ian throughout the Midlands. One area in particular is in the Shandon neighborhood. Not exactly in the way some businesses want to be spending their two year anniversary. This business called the Workout on Devine Street woke up at midnight...
The Post and Courier
70-foot-tall oak tree crashes through Columbia musicians' house during Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA — Roger Caughman was suspicious of the position of the tire swing in his backyard. The swing that normally swayed at least a foot above the grass from the sturdy behemoth of an oak tree was now resting on the ground. He thought maybe the rope had come...
13-year-old hurt in Darlington County hunting accident, South Carolina DNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday afternoon when a gun accidentally went off while he and another boy were dove hunting in rural Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. It happened about 5 p.m., and DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said the teenager […]
Here's where you can find locally grown pumpkins in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — It's fall y'all! That means it's time for pumpkins, pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread. In Lexington County, there are several farms where you pick your own. In Chapin, unique variety Dutch Fork pumpkin seeds that date back to the time Cherokee Indians lived here hold...
Columbia community gives input about new Allen Benedict Court plans
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Plans to upgrade the former Allen Benedict Court property have been released to the public. Almost a year ago to the day, the housing complex was demolished. The apartments were deemed unsafe in 2019 after two men were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning. Now, the...
Child with autism found safe after massive search in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office now says a child with autism who was missing for hours in the Elgin area has been found safe. The 6-year-old boy had been missing since around 2:50 p.m. and was last seen in a wooded area in the 800 block of Barfield Road not far from Sessions Road.
WIS-TV
“We’re trying to keep her spirits lifted,”: driver of car crushed by tree now recovering with severe injuries
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is learning more about the driver who was behind the wheel when a tree landed on her car in Irmo, S.C. 29-year-old Jessie Jeffcoat was driving to class along Piney Grove Road Thursday evening, around 3 p.m. when a tree landed on top of her car, knocking her unconscious while still traveling.
SC Department of Education: Brookland-Cayce High School on the right track
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington School District Two is under review and on the right track. That's according to the South Carolina Department of Education. Back in June we told you about two high schools in Lexington Two being watched by the South Carolina Department of Education. The SC...
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
News19 WLTX
