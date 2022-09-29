ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Storm cleanup continues in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Storm cleanup continues in Eastern Orangeburg County as Holly Hill residents spent hours cleaning up debris in their yards. “This was pretty big. We’ve had a couple of other scares but as you can see with all the bags and all the rubbish we couldn’t even get up into the driveway," said Holly Hill resident Bonnie Trischler.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian's landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

DHEC to host community health fair Wednesday, Oct. 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be hosting a community health, wellness and safety fair at the agency's 2600 Bull St. location. The public is invited to attend this free event and come out to meet representatives from local health and...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia: Avoid these streets and intersections during heavy rainfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections. City officials urge individuals to avoid these streets and intersections after heavy rainfall and severe weather to prevent accidents:. Main and Whaley. Gervais and Laurens. Blossom and Henderson. Blossom and Saluda.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

2,500 without power following crash in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
SUMTER, SC
USC Gamecock

South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community

People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

