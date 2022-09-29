Read full article on original website
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Kimberly-Clark
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kimberly-Clark KMB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Kimberly-Clark. The company has an average price target of $132.0 with a high of $142.00 and a low of $120.00.
Where TFI International Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, TFI International TFII has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TFI International. The company has an average price target of $117.83 with a high of $131.00 and a low of $111.00.
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why Michael Burry Says This Could Be Worse Than 2008
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Stocks ended the Friday session with not only a losing week, but also a losing month and quarter, as the mass selling of equities continued. The S&P 500 was down 2.64% for the week, the Dow Industrials gave up 2.75% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.38% this week. September has historically been a difficult month for the markets, this year was no exception.
World Cannabis Stock Index Meltdown in September, 'Didn't Matter Much, Expert Says
In September, the Global Cannabis Stock Index closed low on 9/30 and ended the month down 25.9%, wrote Alan Brochstein, CFA and founder of New Cannabis Ventures and 420 Investor. Cannabis Companies Affected. According to New Cannabis Ventures, the strongest 4 names in September all fell:. Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR:...
What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Alpine Income Prop Trust: Here's What You Need To Know
Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE and lower its price target from $21.00 to $20.00. Shares of Alpine Income Prop Trust are trading up 2.25% over the last 24 hours, at $16.69 per share. A move to $20.00 would account for...
Expert Ratings for JPMorgan Chase
Analysts have provided the following ratings for JPMorgan Chase JPM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, JPMorgan Chase has an average price target of $137.18 with a high of $162.00 and a low of $120.00.
Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Rating for Vertiv Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know
Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Vertiv Holdings VRT and lower its price target from $17.00 to $15.00. Shares of Vertiv Holdings are trading up 7.33% over the last 24 hours, at $12.07 per share. A move to $15.00 would account for a 24.22% increase from...
Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Rating for Prometheus Biosciences: Here's What You Need To Know
Oppenheimer has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Prometheus Biosciences RXDX and raise its price target from $50.00 to $65.00. Shares of Prometheus Biosciences are trading down 0.17% over the last 24 hours, at $59.90 per share. A move to $65.00 would account for a 8.52% increase from the...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
ODP ODP - P/E: 9.87. Harley-Davidson saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.45 in Q1 to $1.46 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.59%, which has decreased by 0.19% from 1.78% last quarter. ODP saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.27 in Q1...
Analyst Ratings for Equity Residential
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Equity Residential EQR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Warner Bros.Discovery: Here's What You Need To Know
Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Warner Bros.Discovery WBD and lower its price target from $19.00 to $16.00. Shares of Warner Bros.Discovery are trading up 3.56% over the last 24 hours, at $12.38 per share. A move to $16.00 would account for a 29.29% increase from...
Expert Ratings for Werner Enterprises
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Werner Enterprises WERN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Rating for SEI Investments: Here's What You Need To Know
Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of SEI Investments SEIC and lower its price target from $52.00 to $51.00. Shares of SEI Investments are trading up 1.31% over the last 24 hours, at $51.08 per share. A move to $51.00 would account for a 0.16% decline from...
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Sysco's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Sysco SYY. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
Glacier Bancorp: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Glacier Bancorp GBCI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share. On Friday, Glacier Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 44 companies hit new 52-week lows. Maravai LifeSciences MRVI was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the biggest loser...
Tesla Rebounds Following Post-Q3 Deliveries Meltdown: Here's What To Watch
Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading about 5% higher on Tuesday after a bearish day on Monday dropped the stock down over 8% off Friday’s closing price. Despite the Austin, Texas-based company's record-setting deliveries for the third quarter, it missed analyst estimates. Tesla sold 343,830 cars compared to the consensus estimate of 360,000 vehicles for the quarter.
OGE Energy: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OGE Energy OGE. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 41.41 cents per share. On Friday, OGE Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 41.41 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
