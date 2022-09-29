Read full article on original website
Where TFI International Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, TFI International TFII has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TFI International. The company has an average price target of $117.83 with a high of $131.00 and a low of $111.00.
Glacier Bancorp: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Glacier Bancorp GBCI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share. On Friday, Glacier Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Expert Ratings for JPMorgan Chase
Analysts have provided the following ratings for JPMorgan Chase JPM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, JPMorgan Chase has an average price target of $137.18 with a high of $162.00 and a low of $120.00.
What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vertiv Holdings
Within the last quarter, Vertiv Holdings VRT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $14.4 versus the current price of Vertiv Holdings at $12.055, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Sysco's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Sysco SYY. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
OGE Energy: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OGE Energy OGE. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 41.41 cents per share. On Friday, OGE Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 41.41 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Expert Ratings for Bumble
Within the last quarter, Bumble BMBL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $34.89 versus the current price of Bumble at $24.565, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Bumble...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
ODP ODP - P/E: 9.87. Harley-Davidson saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.45 in Q1 to $1.46 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.59%, which has decreased by 0.19% from 1.78% last quarter. ODP saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.27 in Q1...
Thornburg Income Builder: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thornburg Income Builder TBLD. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.42 cents per share. On Friday, Thornburg Income Builder will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.42 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Short Interest Sector Focus: Basic Materials Sector
As of the close of business on Monday, 10/3, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Basic Materials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Basic Materials sector stands at 2.92%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Tesla Rebounds Following Post-Q3 Deliveries Meltdown: Here's What To Watch
Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading about 5% higher on Tuesday after a bearish day on Monday dropped the stock down over 8% off Friday’s closing price. Despite the Austin, Texas-based company's record-setting deliveries for the third quarter, it missed analyst estimates. Tesla sold 343,830 cars compared to the consensus estimate of 360,000 vehicles for the quarter.
Short Volatility Alert: Fusion Acquisition Corp. II
On Monday, shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II FSNB experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +0% to $9.84. The overall sentiment for FSNB has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The...
Short Volatility Alert: Under Armour, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Under Armour, Inc. UA experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +5.99% to $6.34. The overall sentiment for UA has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Alpine Income Prop Trust: Here's What You Need To Know
Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE and lower its price target from $21.00 to $20.00. Shares of Alpine Income Prop Trust are trading up 2.25% over the last 24 hours, at $16.69 per share. A move to $20.00 would account for...
Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Rating for Vertiv Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know
Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Vertiv Holdings VRT and lower its price target from $17.00 to $15.00. Shares of Vertiv Holdings are trading up 7.33% over the last 24 hours, at $12.07 per share. A move to $15.00 would account for a 24.22% increase from...
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022
Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Rating for Prometheus Biosciences: Here's What You Need To Know
Oppenheimer has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Prometheus Biosciences RXDX and raise its price target from $50.00 to $65.00. Shares of Prometheus Biosciences are trading down 0.17% over the last 24 hours, at $59.90 per share. A move to $65.00 would account for a 8.52% increase from the...
Invesco Mortgage Capital: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share. On Friday, Invesco Mortgage Capital will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 65 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
