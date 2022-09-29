ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Kimberly-Clark

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kimberly-Clark KMB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Kimberly-Clark. The company has an average price target of $132.0 with a high of $142.00 and a low of $120.00.
Benzinga

Where TFI International Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, TFI International TFII has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TFI International. The company has an average price target of $117.83 with a high of $131.00 and a low of $111.00.
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Progressive

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Progressive PGR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
Benzinga

Glacier Bancorp: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Glacier Bancorp GBCI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share. On Friday, Glacier Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

Analysts have provided the following ratings for JPMorgan Chase JPM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, JPMorgan Chase has an average price target of $137.18 with a high of $162.00 and a low of $120.00.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

ODP ODP - P/E: 9.87. Harley-Davidson saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.45 in Q1 to $1.46 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.59%, which has decreased by 0.19% from 1.78% last quarter. ODP saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.27 in Q1...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Bumble

Within the last quarter, Bumble BMBL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $34.89 versus the current price of Bumble at $24.565, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Bumble...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Werner Enterprises

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Werner Enterprises WERN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

OGE Energy: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OGE Energy OGE. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 41.41 cents per share. On Friday, OGE Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 41.41 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga

Thornburg Income Builder: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thornburg Income Builder TBLD. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.42 cents per share. On Friday, Thornburg Income Builder will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.42 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 44 companies hit new 52-week lows. Maravai LifeSciences MRVI was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the biggest loser...
Benzinga

Invesco Mortgage Capital: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share. On Friday, Invesco Mortgage Capital will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 65 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Tesla Rebounds Following Post-Q3 Deliveries Meltdown: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading about 5% higher on Tuesday after a bearish day on Monday dropped the stock down over 8% off Friday’s closing price. Despite the Austin, Texas-based company's record-setting deliveries for the third quarter, it missed analyst estimates. Tesla sold 343,830 cars compared to the consensus estimate of 360,000 vehicles for the quarter.
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2022

For Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Bank of New York Mellon had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The current stock performance of Bank of New York Mellon shows a 52-week-high of $64.63 and a 52-week-low of $38.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.66.
Benzinga

Byrna Technologies's Earnings Outlook

Byrna Technologies BYRN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Byrna Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Byrna Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

