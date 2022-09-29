Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Larry Csonka, Super Bowl VIII MVP – Part Two
In part two of our “Leaders and Legends” podcast interview with NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl VIII MVP Larry Csonka, we discuss why he decided to write his book “Head On: A Memoir”, some of his favorite playing memories, and if he ever ran over the incomparable Dick Butkus.
NFL・
WISH-TV
Colts’ Matt Ryan on pace to shatter season fumble record
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan fumbled twice in the Colts’ 24-17 loss to rival Tennessee, giving the 15-year veteran nine fumbles in four games. That puts him on pace for 38 fumbles this season, which would easily surpass the NFL record of 23 set by Kerry Collins in 2001 and matched by Daunte Culpepper in 2002.
Comments / 0