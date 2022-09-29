Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man chased 9-year-old boy, threw weapon at him
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect was jumping on cars before he reportedly chased a 9-year-old boy to his home, threw a weapon, and then tried to break into the boy’s home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Saturday evening in central...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD hopeful surveillance video sheds light on shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A victim is expected to survive following a weekend shooting, while police are hoping surveillance video gives them a better idea of what happened and who did it. The shooting took place at a Giliberto’s restaurant on the west side of Sioux Falls near the intersection of Sertoma Avenue and 41st Street early Sunday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Teenagers face reckless burning charges following fires in Brookings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two teenagers have admitted to starting several fires in Brookings recently, according to police. Brookings Fire Department and Police responded to a fire Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of 2nd Street, where they found a shed on fire next to a mobile home. The police department says the fire spread to the home, causing significant damage. The extreme heat, coupled with high wind, led to heat damage to several surrounding homes, authorities say.
KELOLAND TV
Person trying to get gun from suspect shot in fight at Sioux Falls restaurant, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police continue to search for a man who opened fire inside a westside restaurant. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Gilberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police say there was a fight and a man fired...
KELOLAND TV
1 hospitalized following Giliberto’s shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside the Giliberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police at the scene say the suspected shooter...
KELOLAND TV
Purple ribbons raise domestic violence awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department investigated 1,677 domestic violence cases last year. Advocates and law enforcement are raising awareness about domestic violence. On Monday, members of the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council placed purple ribbon magnets on Sioux Falls Police and Minnehaha County Sheriff...
KELOLAND TV
Sam Clemens discusses his role with SFPD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As police Departments grow it’s common for the chief to shift some of the department’s communications to a public information officer. Sioux Falls has had a dedicated officer in this role for several decades. For the past 12 years, Sam Clemens has held that position.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed on charge of OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 56-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Todd Wayne Jansma stemmed from the stop of a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup for swerving near the intersection of South Tama Street and South Ninth Avenue in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Update on Giliberto’s shooting; Cliff Ave construction; Veterans reflect on Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are searching for the man who opened fire inside a restaurant on the west side of the city.
dakotanewsnow.com
No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle. The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. Fire crews entered all...
KELOLAND TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash near Lake Campbell
VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — A Brookings woman was taken to the hospital after a Sunday night crash. Just after 10 o’clock, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Brookings Ambulance and Volga Fire Department, were called to the Sioux Valley School parking lot for a crash that happened between 7 and 9 p.m. near Lake Campbell.
KELOLAND TV
Crews move house in Lincoln County Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A heads up for your morning commute: a house will be on the move in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it will start at 85th and Minnesota and head south. It will then head east on 276th Street into Iowa.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings Police investigating suspicious fires
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Fire Department and Police responded to a fire Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of 2nd Street, where they found a shed on fire next to a mobile home. The police department says the fire spread to the home, causing significant damage. The extreme...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for trying to entice a child in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old Aberdeen man is behind bars in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child. Sioux Falls Police say a family was outside the Union Gospel Mission. The mother told police the suspect tried to grab her three old daughter by the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police search for suspect who fired shots at occupied house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were sustained in the incident, but officers are looking for a suspect who fired two shots at an occupied house. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a call from the victims, saying they heard gunshots around...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Police share video of person trying to get into homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls shared a reminder about the importance of locking home and vehicle doors. In a Twitter video post, police say that over the last couple of weeks, a person has tried to get into several different homes and cars around 85th Street and Western Avenue in the southern part of the city. Video of the suspicious person shows them approaching three doors in the dark and then walking away when they can’t get inside.
hubcityradio.com
Sioux Falls Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
